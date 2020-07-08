Singer and actress Sara Bareilles has reunited with Waitress book writer Jessie Nelson, but this time, instead of collaborating on a hit Broadway show, they've created a freewheeling and eclectic new series for Apple TV+.

Bareilles and Nelson met while working on the Tony-nominated Waitress, which is how they developed the trust and friendship that would lead to their new show Little Voice. Sara wanted to do a TV show about her musical journey while Jessie just happened to be writing a piece about a songwriter, and that’s when the magic happened.

With elements of romantic comedy and drama, Little Voice tells the story of Bess (Brittany O'Grady), a young woman working as a teacher, bartender, and dog walker all while pursuing her dream of becoming a successful singer. Bess has strong doubts about her talent, but from the first episode, you'll fall in love with her as she falls in love with music and songwriting.

But this isn't a clichéd rags-to-riches story about overnight fame — it’s about a regular New Yorker struggling to believe in herself while facing rejection from the outside world. "I have felt that fear many times and continue to feel that way in my career," co-creator Bareilles tells People CHICA. "We have to continue to go toward the things that spark fear. Fear is an incredible teacher. So many times, when you really sit down and you look at it, you realize that it’s that wonderful acronym: ‘False evidence appearing real.' That’s what fear is. You have to trust your guts, trust your little voice to guide you toward the right path."

Bess is joined by Ethan and Samuel (played by Sean Teale and Colton Ryan, respectively), both whom will captivate you from beginning to end. Then there’s Louie, Bess's brother, an adorable boy who co-creator Nelson sees as one of the most special characters in the show. “The personality that I connect the most with is Louie," says Nelson. "My brain works in a unique way. I just identify with his passion and his kind, fierce intellect and his love for theater. I would definitely say there is a piece of Sara and me in every single character."

Whether you're someone who's scared of taking the plunge into a new career, or just want to watch a story about acceptance and self-love, Little Voice will hit the spot.