Dreams are powerful. They have the ability to plant a seed in our hearts and push us in a direction that could change the course of our lives and those of our loved ones.

As children, we are taught to dream big and reach for the stars. And if we're lucky, our family will join us for the wild ride. In Mexican American actress Lisette Olivera's case, her dream to pursue a creative career was made possible by a little dream her abuelito had many years ago.

Olivera will be breathing life into the role of DREAMer Jess Valenzuela in the new Disney+ series National Treasure: Edge of History which premieres on December 14.

She tells People Chica, "Jess is somebody that everyone can relate to. Doesn't matter where you come from when you watch this young woman grow up into becoming more solid in who she is—I think it's really beautiful to watch."

"You know, DREAMers are from everywhere. Everyone comes from somewhere in general. But DREAMers in particular, like they are for me the American dream. And so I think in this show, we do a great job at showing that Jess is this intelligent, ambitious young woman who is not afraid of letting worldly adversities get her down," she admits.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Olivera discusses what it was like developing the inspiring story of Jess Valenzuela in the latest installment of the popular National Treasure franchise and shares what her abuelito would say to her now after reaching for the stars and following her dreams.

Actress Lisette Olivera posing Lisette Olivera stars in Disney+ show "National Treasure: Edge of History" | Credit: Jonny Marlow

You began your journey into the arts at a young age, having a passion for dance, acting and music. In your opinion, what is it about the arts that makes them so powerful?

Uff—love that question. I think what makes art so powerful is that, depending on the medium, the message transcends beyond what you see. It's an emotion that you can evoke in an audience when they watch and they're affected by it.

Stories are really important to me. That's why I love what I do, and I think they have the power to change perspectives—worldly perspectives—that people have and it allows for more empathy to grow.

So in National Treasure: Edge of History, you are breathing life into Jess Valenzuela, a DREAMer in search of answers about her family. What was it like when you found out you landed the role?

I remember when I first got the call that I got it, I was actually with my mom out shopping. We were trying to distract ourselves because I hadn't heard back and I knew the answer was coming. And when I found out, I was incredibly ecstatic. It's like my soul left my body for a second and came right back.

Actress Lisette Olivera posing Lisette Olivera stars in Disney+ show "National Treasure: Edge of History" | Credit: Jonny Marlow

You know, it was one of those moments where it's like, "wow, we did it. We did it." I don't even know how to express it in words, truthfully, but I was so grateful to have that experience, especially next to my mom because she's been so supportive since the beginning.

What was it like developing her story?

Developing the story was a really beautiful experience for me. I have a lot of personal connections to Jess' story. My family, they're from Mexico and they came over here [to] the United States to create a better life for themselves. That was something that I was able to tap into with Jess. But it was also just to learn about how she functions on the day-to-day and how she always gets past the adversity that life puts on her.

I honestly started building the relationship with her mom because that was something that I have really close connections to. I'm really close with my own mother and knowing that in the story we pick up a year after she lost her mother and how that changed her perspective of life and how she's now on her own. And I kind of just went from there to then widening the perspective of now [how] is the relationship with her friends—because now her friends are her chosen family. And how does she operate within that chosen family in the world that she's in now?

Lisette Olivera in Disney's "National Treasure: Edge of History" Lisette Olivera in Disney+'s new series "National Treasure: Edge of History" | Credit: Disney/Brian Roedel

So for me, I was always starting from a heart perspective of like, "Where is her heart and her relationships?" First, that was what was important to me in the beginning, especially because in the Latino community, we really love to build up the community first. I think that was something perspective in particular that I was able to relate to with Jess.

What is something you hope people understand about Jess when the show premieres on December 14?

I hope people will be able to understand that another human experience—another American experience—is just as valid and beautiful. Jess is somebody that everyone can relate to. Doesn't matter where you come from when you watch this young woman grow up into becoming more solid in who she is—I think it's really beautiful to watch.

You know, DREAMers are from everywhere. Everyone comes from somewhere in general. But DREAMers in particular, like they are for me the American dream. And so I think in this show, we do a great job at showing that Jess is this intelligent, ambitious young woman who is not afraid of letting worldly adversities get her down. She's just strong-minded and I think a lot of people are going to find that inspiring with her.

So National Treasure: The Edge of History is the next storytelling iteration in the National Treasure franchise. As a Latina, what does it mean for you to be at the helm of this show and to contribute to that legacy?

It is an incredible honor. I definitely carry it with a lot of responsibility, that's for sure.

Lisette Olivera in Disney's "National Treasure: Edge of History" Lisette Olivera in Disney+'s new series "National Treasure: Edge of History" | Credit: Disney/Brian Roedel

Latin representation and storytelling have made big strides in recent years, with your show helping you further push the needle. Why do you think seeing more positive stories about the Latin community can continue to foster inclusivity and deeper understanding with non-Latin audiences?

I think, because in the beginning when I was growing up, I didn't see a lot of true representation of what my family looked like or they how they acted. I think in this particular instance, having a part so big, especially like in this franchise, to see her story highlighted in a way that's human and in a way that's accessible for everyone because that's truly who we are.

We encompass a grand community that is welcoming and is vibrant and [has] a lot of energy. And I think in this instance, this character has a lot of layers to her. She's not just one-dimensional. She's not, you know, a maid. She's not, you know, a gangster or whatever.

She's like this young woman who comes here, who comes to the United States with the intention—I guess she didn't have the choice, right? But she grows up in the United States with the intention of wanting to do good and wanting to better society and wanting to put her heart into everything. And I think just seeing a part that is just so beautifully done [and] allows other people to see us in a light that is positive and reflects joy and goodness.

As you mentioned earlier, Latinos have been raised with an understanding of community. It's something that we're taught by our family, by our friends. What has been the best advice you've received from your chosen tribe that has helped guide you in life?

The one thing that pops up in my head is to take it day by day and to remember that each moment brings something so unique. You know, I've had my rough days and I've had my good days. And I think ultimately when I have my family, my chosen family and my blood-related family, they've always just been so willing to help me see a different side of life that helps me continue forward.

Lisette Olivera and Zuri Reed in Disney's "National Treasure: Edge of History" Lisette Olivera (R) and Zuri Reed (L) in Disney+'s new series "National Treasure: Edge of History" | Credit: Disney/Brian Roedel

You know what I mean? And it always leads back to like the joy and the positivity in life when things get hard. Yeah, I'm really grateful for that. It was always just day by day and to take each moment as it comes.

What is a piece of advice you'd give others within the Latin community who are looking to pursue something in the arts?

I would say put your heart into everything that you do. Whether it be a character, your career in general or the relationships you built throughout. I think for me it ended up serving me really well, and I hope it does the same for others.

I'd also say opportunities for us in the past have been very few and far between. We've been lucky enough that they've been growing. But really, ultimately, I would say, is you have to prepare yourself because when you have the luck to have one of those opportunities that come once in a lifetime, you know, we're ready to jump in and show them who we are.

You've stated how you are close to your family, and on Instagram, you have a post that highlights your closeness with your abuelo growing up. What do you think he would say about all of your success?

You know, I think my abuelito was always so encouraging for me. He was just light in my life and I owe him everything—why I'm here, you know? And I'd say he's looking down on me right now, dancing and singing his songs like he does, just really proud, knowing that his nieta did what [she] wanted to do.