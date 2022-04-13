Rekindle Your Passion for Life With These 8 Tips When Visiting Lisbon

Lisbon is located in Portugal, right in the Iberian Peninsula, facing the Atlantic Ocean. This bustling city experiences the four seasons, but even in the coldest of months, it has sunny skies and excellent temperatures that range from a low 30˚ to 50˚ F in the winter months.

If you're looking for inexpensive tickets and lodging, opt for booking between March and May or September and November. If you want to experience the summer heat and other beach towns in Portugal, then anywhere from June to September is a good time, however, you may encounter large crowds.