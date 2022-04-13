Rekindle Your Passion for Life With These 8 Tips When Visiting Lisbon
Adorned with eight hillsides that overlook the Rio Tejo, Lisbon is an enchanting city that'll capture you with its postcard panoramas, amazing food, cobblestone lined streets and colorful energy. For #WanderlustWednesday, People Chica has gathered the best tips to help you get the most out of your trip.
When To Book and Visit
Lisbon is located in Portugal, right in the Iberian Peninsula, facing the Atlantic Ocean. This bustling city experiences the four seasons, but even in the coldest of months, it has sunny skies and excellent temperatures that range from a low 30˚ to 50˚ F in the winter months.
If you're looking for inexpensive tickets and lodging, opt for booking between March and May or September and November. If you want to experience the summer heat and other beach towns in Portugal, then anywhere from June to September is a good time, however, you may encounter large crowds.
Pack Comfy Shoes and Clothing
Regardless of when you choose to visit, you'll need comfortable shoes for walking around on the cobblestone streets of this colorful city. Even though you can count on public transportation and the iconic trams to take you around, you'll probably find yourself climbing a hill or two.
Pack jeans, leggings, and if traveling in winter, several layers in case it gets cool. Even in the colder winter months, the sun is intense, so make sure to bring plenty of SPF.
Walk Along the Rio Tejo
When visiting Lisbon, you'll feel like you're venturing into a postcard. Fado music is playing in the distance, a slight breeze caresses your face and you'll have views for days. Visit the Jerónimos Monastery (or Hieronymites Monastery) in Belém and then walk alongside the Rio Tejo toward the 25th of April bridge, the longest suspension bridge in Europe. Here you can witness one of the most beautiful sunsets in the city.
Enjoy the Azulejo Tiles
One of the most prominent features throughout Portuguese cities are the gorgeous mosaics and azulejo tiles. These are glazed, ceramic tiles date back to the 13th century, when the Moors invaded the Iberian Peninsula. The azulejos stem from Arabic roots and were used by King Manuel I who visited Seville and got the idea to cover up blank spaces on buildings with these tiles decorated in blues and whites. You can find azulejos decorating buildings all over the city mostly in white, blue, yellow and sometimes green.
Seafood Galore
If there's one thing Lisbon has to offer is delicious food. As a seaside town, you'll find it is rich in all things seafood, fish and other ocean delicacies. You must have sardines, bacalhau (codfish), cozido and of course, piri piri chicken. Food is usually accompanied by vinho verde (white wine), but you can also delight in the varied selection of port wines or a shot of ginjinha, a Portuguese liqueur made out of ginja berries and alcohol.
Pastéis de Nata
This magical city is full of secrets and surprises, including the recipe for Pastéis de Nata. These sweets are loved by all for their flaky crust and sweet, creamy custard filling. The original recipe is a mystery, with only three people in the world knowing it, which can only be found in Belém at Pastéis de Belém.
Venture Out to Sintra
If you're visiting Lisbon for several days, then you MUST visit Sintra's Pena National Palace. Just an hour outside of Lisbon, this fairy tale destination is known for its whimsical and colorful architecture and breathtaking views.
Where to Stay
Portugal's capital has thousands of gorgeous Airbnb options that boast beautiful views of the city. Additionally, there are plenty of accommodating hotels or hostels, like the Home Lisbon Hostel in the center of the city that will connect you easily to public transportation and the city's most decadent spots.