The Ultimate Guide to Liquid and Matte Lip Prep
Want to make your lipstick look last all day and fight off dryness? Here's everything you need for your lip care just in time for National Lipstick Day on July 29.
Exfoliate
It's important to start with a clean canvas as lipstick likes to cling to any dead or dry skin.
We recommend this antioxidant-rich exfoliator, but you can also DIY your own sugar scrub.
KNC Beauty, Supa Scrub Set, $28, kncbeauty.com
Moisturize
Before you start the rest of your makeup routine, apply your favorite lip balm and let it sink in until it's time for lipstick.
Right now, we're loving the nourishing lip treatment from Rhode.
Rhode, Peptide Lip Treatment, $29, rhodeskin.com
Prime
If you really want to go the extra mile, try a lip primer to ensure a no-budge base.
e.l.f., Lip Primer & Plumper, $7.13, amazon.com
Line
A good lip liner in a complimentary shade to your lip product will help keep lipstick from running and feathering.
Charlotte Tilbury, Lip Cheat Lip Liner, $24, sephora.com
Apply
It's time for your lipstick!
To keep the product from getting streaky, don't press your lips together to transfer from the top to the bottom—instead, apply on one at a time.
Maybelline, Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick, $9.99, target.com
Clean it Up
Keep the edges looking sharp from the get-go to avoid messes later.
This touch-up makeup erasing pen is perfect for on the go.
Neutrogena, Makeup Remover Gel Eraser Stick, $8,79, walgreens.com
Top it Off
Once you need to reapply, consider a gloss in a complimentary shade, as reapplying layer upon layer of matte lipstick can make your lips excessively dry and get cakey.
Treslúce Beauty, Lips B Like... Plumping Lip Gloss, $16, treslucebeauty.com