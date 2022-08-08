Get Ready to Manifest Your Dreams With the Lion's Gate Portal
Get ready to shake your mane and manifest your heart's desire with the opening of the Lion's Gate portal. Here is all you need to know about the powerful energy and how you can hone it over the next few days.
Energetic Portal
The energy from this portal begins to show it's powers on July 28, however, August 8 is the peak.
Lion's Gate
Named the "Lion's Gate" because it falls during Leo season, this is a great moment to connect with all that makes you shine and express yourself without fear.
Leo is all about the heart and owning your power, it is also represented by the eighth card of the Major Arcana in the Tarot: Strength.
Aligned With Sirius
This powerful portal represents the alignment between Leo and Sirius, the brightest star in the sky. This powerful lineup shows the synergy between numbers, signs and stars.
The Ancient Egyptians
In ancient Egypt, Sirius was revered as they believed it was the representation of Sopdet, the goddess of Agriculture.
During this period of time, the Nile river would flood and they would celebrate a new year.
The Power of 8
The number eight symbolizes karmic energy, wealth, abundance and achievement.
In cultures such as the Chinese, the number is used for special dates because it is thought to be lucky.
To Infinity and Beyond
The number eight on its side is also the sign for infinity, meaning this date—with double eights—is powered with new beginnings, opportunities, a new outlook on life and prosperity.
Manifest What's in Your Heart
If you haven't taken advantage of Leo's energy to unleash your heart's desires, this is the time!
Let your life fill with light and set yourself up to reach your wildest goals.