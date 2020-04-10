Lin-Manuel Miranda and Elmo Will Host 'Sesame Street' Coronavirus Special for Children

Lin-Manuel Miranda has joined forces with Elmo and Cookie Monster in hosting a Sesame Street special to comfort kids during the coronavirus pandemic. With schools and daycares closed around the country, kids everywhere are confused about this new life in isolation. Even though playdates with friends are on hold for now, they can have fun by tuning in to Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate, airing April 14 on HBO, PBS Kids, and other WarnerMedia television channels.

Miranda talked to People CHICA last year about the importance of family and his life as a dad. “It's a lot of checking in. I celebrate nine years of marriage to my wife and it's a constant dialogue. We are really lucky that our kids really like each other. They are about to be five and two, and Sebastian is a really good big brother, they get along really well," he said. “They also get really surreal experiences. I'll be curious to read the book they write some day!”

Image zoom Walter McBride/WireImage

Anne Hathaway and Tracee Ellis Ross will also be part of the 30-minute show, according to a press release. “We hope Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate will entertain and delight families at a moment when so many are feeling isolated and overwhelmed by current events,” said Steve Youngwood, president of Sesame Workshop.

Image zoom (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Beloved muppets Elmo, Grover, and Cookie Monster will bring educational fun to children through songs, games, and silly dances. The Hamilton and In the Heights creator, of Puerto Rican descent, will sing classic songs like “Old McDonald Had a Farm" to entertain his young audience. Ross will play a game of “Elmo Says,” and Hathaway will join Elmo for a “Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes" choreography.

Image zoom (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The #CaringForEachOther initiative by the Sesame Street creators hopes to help parents cope with anxiety during the epidemic. "Our friends on Sesame Street are here to support you during the COVID-19 health crisis, as families everywhere are creating a 'for now normal.' Children thrive with structure in their lives, and they learn best through play — even in everyday moments. So our site is filled with content you can use all day long to spark playful learning, offer children comfort, and focus a bit on yourself, too. After all, it's important that we take care of ourselves, so that we can best care for our families," they say on their site.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the official website of the CDC.