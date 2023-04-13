Lin-Manuel Miranda and Katya Echazarreta Team Up to Talk About Latino Power
Hollywood meets Science on May 23 in Washington, D.C., as Latino Victory Foundation's Latino Talks 2023 comes back from its four-year hiatus that was prompted by the Covid pandemic.
This year, the multihyphenate human Lin-Manuel Miranda be headlining the foundation's signature fireside-chat-style "cocktails and conversation" event that seeks to celebrate Latino excellence within the worlds of business, science, education, politics, and the arts.
In a statement, Nathalie Rayes, the Latino Victory Foundation's president and CEO, says, "We are excited for the return of Latino Talks and to bring together Latinos and Latinas from diverse backgrounds and industries who inspire Latinos of all ages and generations, especially our youth."
Rayes continues, "We are especially honored to open this celebration with Lin-Manuel Miranda, a friend and supporter of Latino Victory and a powerhouse advocate for the Latino community. Lin-Manuel's one of the most prolific, talented artists transforming our cultural landscape and elevating Latino culture to new heights. We are beyond excited to welcome Lin-Manuel as our headliner for Latino Talks 2023."
In recent years, the event has hosted the likes of Eva Longoria, Mexican pop-rock band Mana, legendary broadcaster María Elena Salinas, One Day at a Time actress Justina Machado, Amara La Negra, Orange is the New Black actress Diane Guerrero, journalist Pao Ramos, and TV host Alicia Menendez.
So, who else will be joining Miranda at the event this year?
None other than certified Chica Boss Katya Echazarreta as well as Dr. Miguel Cardona, United States Secretary of Education, Rafael Reif, the 17th President of MIT (2012 to 2022), Rep. Greg Casar, United States Representative (TX-35), Rep. Maxwell Frost, United States Representative (FL-10).
Latino Talks 2023 will be held on May 23, from 6:30 pm-9:30 p.m. For more news and information, and to see who else will be participating visit latinovictory.org or @latinovictoryus.