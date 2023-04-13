Miranda and Echazarreta will be making an appearance at the Latino Victory Foundation’s Latino Talks 2023 to discuss the strength and vibrancy of the Latino community.

Hollywood meets Science on May 23 in Washington, D.C., as Latino Victory Foundation's Latino Talks 2023 comes back from its four-year hiatus that was prompted by the Covid pandemic.

This year, the multihyphenate human Lin-Manuel Miranda be headlining the foundation's signature fireside-chat-style "cocktails and conversation" event that seeks to celebrate Latino excellence within the worlds of business, science, education, politics, and the arts.

In a statement, Nathalie Rayes, the Latino Victory Foundation's president and CEO, says, "We are excited for the return of Latino Talks and to bring together Latinos and Latinas from diverse backgrounds and industries who inspire Latinos of all ages and generations, especially our youth."

Latino Talks 2018 by the Latino Victory Fund Credit: ANA ISABEL PHOTOGRAPHY / Latino Victory Fund

Rayes continues, "We are especially honored to open this celebration with Lin-Manuel Miranda, a friend and supporter of Latino Victory and a powerhouse advocate for the Latino community. Lin-Manuel's one of the most prolific, talented artists transforming our cultural landscape and elevating Latino culture to new heights. We are beyond excited to welcome Lin-Manuel as our headliner for Latino Talks 2023."

In recent years, the event has hosted the likes of Eva Longoria, Mexican pop-rock band Mana, legendary broadcaster María Elena Salinas, One Day at a Time actress Justina Machado, Amara La Negra, Orange is the New Black actress Diane Guerrero, journalist Pao Ramos, and TV host Alicia Menendez.

So, who else will be joining Miranda at the event this year?

Latino Talks 2016 by the Latino Victory Fund Credit: Latino Victory Fund

None other than certified Chica Boss Katya Echazarreta as well as Dr. Miguel Cardona, United States Secretary of Education, Rafael Reif, the 17th President of MIT (2012 to 2022), Rep. Greg Casar, United States Representative (TX-35), Rep. Maxwell Frost, United States Representative (FL-10).