Lin-Manuel Miranda to Lead Election Panel With Joe Biden, Jennifer Lopez, and More

On Tuesday, Lin-Manuel Miranda will headline a conversation with former Vice President Joe Biden and Latinx celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Zoe Saldana, America Ferrera, and Eva Longoria about the 2020 election and the importance of increasing Latino representation in government. Journalist María Elena Salinas, Texas State Representative Ana María Ramos, and Florida Representative Debbie Mucarsel-Powell will also be part of the virtual conversation, titled "The Future is Now" and presented by the Latino Victory Project. Tune in to "The Future is Now" today at 3:30 p.m. ET on NowThis.

Image zoom Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"It is an honor to join Latino Victory during the Democratic National Convention in a conversation with Vice President Joe Biden," Lin-Manuel said in a statement. "As the Latinx community becomes the largest minority voting bloc in the United States, we are reaching out to voters in communities all over the country. We need a radical departure from the politics of division, insults, and white supremacy that are weakening all of our democratic institutions. We need leadership that will restore civility in our social discourse, and enact desperately needed economic and social policies based in equality."

Image zoom (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Luis Miranda — Lin-Manuel's father and board chair of Latino Victory Project — talked to People CHICA about the power of Latinx voters to make a real difference. "Voting is key all the time, but in this election it's particularly important because we can make a difference in changing the tone of the nation, the anti-immigrant rhetoric that we hear every day," he says. "There is always hope when you elect people who care about communities. When you elect people who only care about themselves or their family, then it's a different story. When you elect people with a history of community service, it's going to be easier to get to the other side of the tunnel."

Image zoom (John Sciulli/Getty Images for Neiman Marcus)

Nathalie Rayes, the president and CEO of Latino Victory Project, also talked to CHICA about the importance of being politically involved in 2020. "Everything is at stake in this election," she says. "People are saying ya basta — let's change the dynamic and let's change this country and the world for the better."

Image zoom (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)