The pair got married on September 4 in the Colorado wilderness.

Lily Collins has officially tied the knot with director Charlie McDowell in a wedding straight out of a fairytale.

The Emily in Paris star shared photos of the event set in the Colorado woods, wearing a caped-veil and Ralph Lauren gown.

"I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife," the actress wrote on an Instagram post where the couple is seeing kissing at an altar. "On September 4th, 2021, we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell..."

The actress further shared photos of the couple kissing next to a waterfall.

"What started as a fairytale is now my forever reality," she wrote. "I'll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a good place to start…."

McDowell also took a moment to express his love for his new wife on his Instagram.

"I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I've ever known," the 38-year-old director said. "I love you @lilyjcollins."

The couple started dating in 2019 and got engaged in September 2020 while vacationing in Arizona.

"In a time of uncertainty and darkness you have illuminated my life. I will forever cherish my adventure with you 💍🎉," McDowell wrote in the engagement announcement on Instagram.

Collins didn't stay behind with the heartfelt messages, "I've been waiting my lifetime for you and I can't wait to spend our lifetime together."