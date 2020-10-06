Last year, Lili Estefan finalized her divorce from Lorenzo Lauces, and now, she's discussing it on her new show, Red Table Talk: The Estefans. The show, debuting this Wednesday, October 7 on Facebook Watch, features Lili, her aunt Gloria Estefan, and Gloria's daughter Emily in conversation about topics like relationships, sex, and mental health.

In the premiere episode, Lili speaks candidly about her split from Lorenzo, which began in 2017 after her husband of 25 years was photographed with another woman. "You're loyal to that man for every moment, he's going through hell and back and you're there, you support, you build, you love," Lili says in the clip. "And then at the end you're like, 'So why did they eliminate my position?'" Gloria then jokes that Lili was "fired" from the marriage, to which Lili replies, "I didn't get a raise. They fired me!"

Gloria's husband, Emilio Estefan, also praises Lili for the way she's handled the split as a celebrity trying to balance her public persona with her private life. "You can break my heart," she says, "but you cannot take my soul."

Future guests on Red Table Talk: The Estefans will include actresses Kate del Castillo, Michelle Rodriguez, Karla Souza, and Rosie O'Donnell; influencer Lele Pons; Gloria Guillen, the mother of murdered soldier Vanessa Guillen; Matt Hauser, whose wife Christina Hauser died in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash; grief expert David Kessler; and many others.