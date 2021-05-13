The collection was inspired by the 12 signs of the zodiac and, yes, even the beloved late astrologer Walter Mercado's "Mucho, mucho amor."

A couple of months after the release of her Lights Lacquer collection, Birthday Brat, beauty influencer and blogger Kathleen Fuentes — @KathleenLights— is back: her accessory and apparel line Lights Label is dropping its newest collection, Del Alma, today.

The new collection is inspired by the 12 signs of the zodiac as well as the beloved late astrologer Walter Mercado. The elements of earth, air, fire, and water also played a role in the creation of the brand's latest line. "We are each unique, while equally all connected and made up of these same elements," Fuentes said in a press release. "My hope is that we celebrate our individuality while simultaneously celebrating what brings us all together with our latest capsule: Del Alma/Of The Soul."

The collection offers a variety of pieces, among them zodiac sign shirts, tote bags, shorts, cellphone cases, and even a shirt embroidered with Mercado's legendary sign-off, "Mucho, mucho amor."

The pieces are mostly inspired by Fuentes' Cuban roots as well as by the women in her life, including her mother, who always carried a makeup bag full of MAC products and encouraged her love for everything beauty-related.