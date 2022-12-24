Exclusive: Merry Textmas Gives Latinos the Space to Celebrate the Holidays Surrounded by Their Culture

Love can come from the most unexpected of places—even a strange family's group chat. In the Lifetime original film Merry Textmas, Gaby and Alex find themselves in a said predicament. But, unlike most romantic comedies, this film is more than meets the eye.

Led by Ariana Ron Pedrique and Rodrigo Massa, Merry Textmas (which you can watch here) goes a step above and features the true nuances of the Latino community in a way that is endearing, cheeky and 100% relatable.

Ron Pedrique breathes life into Gaby, a chica who suffers the growing pains of being a modern Latina focused on her career, while her loving and doting family reminds her of her singledom in not-so-subtle ways.

Massa takes on the portrayal of Alex, a Latino who was born and raised stateside under the guidance of total assimilation into the United States culture, something many 200%ers can relate to on a deeply spiritual level (can y'all say ni de aquí, ni de allá).

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Ron Pedrique and Massa discuss what it was like working on the set of the first Lifetime film done with a fully Latino cast and crew as well as why films like this are necessary for the Hollywood landscape.

Lifetime's "Merry Textmas" Lifetime's "Merry Textmas" | Credit: Lifetime

Gaby's arc is the story of every young Latina—one that sees her juggling both her career and the ever-looming pressures of what her Latino family thinks she should be doing. In what ways can relate to Gaby's story? What was it like bringing that story to the screen?

Ariana Ron Pedrique: Oh, that's a great question. I'm going to cover the second question first. So it was an honor for me to do this. Ever since I became an actor, I started my career in Mexico City, so I have always wanted to do a Mexican film. So this was definitely [on] my bucket list. I'm also a huge fan of Christmas. So yeah, in that sense, it was amazing to be able to be part of something that was deep down a dream for me, but also feeling like I'm putting my own—how do you say this—I'm helping in a way for the Latino community to feel represented. This is the first all-Latino cast and crew [on a] Lifetime movie. And to me, it's an honor to be part of it. That was definitely one of the reasons I was like, "Yeah, I definitely want to do this."

So with the first question, how do I feel related? Yeah, in Gaby's story and my own story, I mean, we are all Latinos here. We know how our Latino families are. I love how warm this family is. It felt like my family in a way. And I feel like all Latinos feel like this, especially during Christmas, such an important season for me and my family. So being able to do that with Gaby and her family, I was like, "Yeah, this feels like home." And also, I have to say, my parents—yeah, now that I'm thinking about it, they were very opinionated, like a lot of Latino families are, especially when it comes to your relationship. I love them, but yeah, I can definitely relate to that in that sense.

Lifetime's "Merry Textmas" Lifetime's "Merry Textmas" | Credit: Lifetime

Alex's arc brings the story of all children of immigrants that grew up in the United States under the guidance of completely assimilating into the culture. This is a story that doesn't typically get a lot of airtime. Why do you feel that this is a story, among the many Latino stories to be told, that merits being shown?

Rodrigo Massa: People who go through that situation, sometimes they feel so alone, you know. Like, even though it's a huge community and it's so funny how you can feel so, so surrounded by people who are in the same situation but at the same time alone. And [as] Alex says in the movie, he grew up, [and] in his case, particularly in a community where there weren't a lot of immigrants. So in his case, it's even worse than that, and I can see a lot and I know a lot of cases where people are, you know, maybe Latinos are growing up in a very white community, city or country.

And yeah, I kind of went through that later in life. I wasn't a kid but was 19 when I moved to Mexico and I remember it bothered me a lot to be, you know, like it's different in Latin America, right? Because I came from Brazil and I was going to Mexico. But there were some things that bothered me a lot. And I was like, "Okay, I have to adapt." And that's when I started learning Spanish and speaking Spanish without an accent, making sure that I sounded Mexican, which I did in less than six months, was like my goal.

So, I can totally relate to that need to adapt to be part of that culture. And, sometimes it comes with, with that very unfortunate consequence, which is, you know, losing track of your roots and the things that make you you. So going back to your question, I love how people watching that they're going to be like, "Wait, that's exactly where what I'm going through right now" or "That's exactly what I went through when I was a kid." And it's very important to reconnect with your culture. You adapt, but you don't lose track of who you actually are, right?

Lifetime's "Merry Textmas" Lifetime's "Merry Textmas" | Credit: Lifetime

This was the first Lifetime film that had a full Latin cast and a full Latin crew. What was it like having this added element on set when you guys were filming?

ARP: To me, it was a dream come true. I am confident, I'm positive the film wouldn't have been so genuine without all the Latino crew and cast. We needed that. This film wouldn't have been what I believe it is today—so special. It was amazing. It felt like, I don't know it felt so...yeah, it felt like a family. We're all working together, and we were all grateful to be part of this.

RM: [To put into context,] I had been living in Canada for three years when I booked Merry Textmas, I hadn't been to Mexico in those three years I think. Yeah, I never went back at all. So, you know, I book Merry Textmas and I go film in Mexico City and all of a sudden, you know, [I go] from having my reality where I had all Canadian friends and speaking English all the time, a whole different culture.

[Now] I'm going to Mexico again and I'm on set and I'm surrounded by people who are speaking Spanish. And it's familiar and it's beautiful and it's warm and it's very different from the way that a director talks to you. And in Canada, for example, they're nice, they're approachable. And so being surrounded by all those Latinos when we were filming, it really helped me reconnect with that feeling of going back home, feeling like you're at home.

Lifetime's "Merry Textmas" Lifetime's "Merry Textmas" | Credit: Lifetime

Within the Latino community tribe is something that's very important—doesn't matter if it's your family or your chosen friends. There's always that sense of togetherness. Why do you feel that movies like Merry Textmas, which shows positive interactions within the Latino community, are necessary for the Hollywood landscape?

ARP: I just feel it's important to show us Latinos in a different light and not always in the same roles over and over again, which I feel Hollywood has exploited. I'm not saying they're wrong, but I'm just saying there's so much more than that, and this movie shows us that. And this movie represents us Latinos in a more humane—in a more natural and a more loving environment. I think it's so crucial, everyone in the Latino community, everyone should feel empowered because of [their] ethnicity and not [be] rejected because of it or ashamed of it. And this film achieves that, and I think we need more of that.

Rodrigo Massa: I totally agree. You said everything [and] I just want to compliment with a little anecdote from backstage. And it also compliments one question that you asked previously when you Latinos were so special. Like when we film in the U.S. or in Canada—you know, I just finished a show in Canada like a month ago and [when] it's usually lunchtime everybody, you know, each person goes to their trailer and we don't see each other.

We just want a break from each other, and on Merry Textmas, it was like on our [breaktime and] we were always together. We were so tight. We had a foosball table. We were doing championships, we had a team. We like enjoyed being with each other so much. Then somebody had a birthday [and] we had a big birthday party at the hotel and we were together like 24/7 and that's what we wanted. We really cultivate our friendships. We really cultivate our relationship with our family, with the people that we love. And when we love somebody, we really show them that we love them.

Lifetime's "Merry Textmas" Lifetime's "Merry Textmas" | Credit: Lifetime

What do you hope audiences take away after watching Merry Textmas?

ARP: It's been a tough couple of years for all of us, and I really hope they can disconnect from their life struggle for, you know, the duration of the film. And they can actually value our origins and our ethnicity and our families. I really hope they love it. I hope they have a wonderful time.

RM: There's one thing that kind of changed in my life in the last, I'd say like three or four years, and I hadn't I didn't noticed up until like yesterday how much it connects to what happened on Merry Textmas. I used to be an introvert, you know, like not really talk to people. Like be the one that would go have my lunch in my trailer by myself. And then, yeah, three, four years ago that changed completely and I am so happy that now I will even talk to, you know, the trees and the walls.

I will make conversation with everybody. I don't know where that came from, but I just started enjoying that so much. And now, you know, if I go to a party or if I'm on the bus, I'm always starting random conversations with people and opening myself up to these experiences, to getting to know different stories, people from all over the world. And in the movie, had Alex just been like, "Oh, yeah. Okay, this is a mistake. Okay, bye-bye," [and] left the chat. None of that would have happened, right? [He would never have had] that beautiful experience of going to Mexico and meeting this beautiful family and the love of his life.