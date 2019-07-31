Famous Puerto Rican Astrologer and Psychic Walter Mercado Shares His Tips For a Happy Life

CELEBRATING WALTER
Starting on August 2, the History Miami Museum will present the exhibit Mucho, Mucho Amor: 50 Years of Walter Mercado, a tribute to the famous Puerto Rican psychic and astrologer. “It’s been 50 years of work. I have mixed feelings about it. On one hand I feel proud of what they are doing [in my honor], and on the other hand, I still remember that skinny sickly child that grew up in the countryside in Puerto Rico and dreamed until his dream came true,” Walter Mercado told People en Español about his brilliant trajectory. Something this beacon of Light always radiates is happiness. Here are some of his secrets to a centered and fulfilling life.
FAMILY MAN
“Since I was a child my mom would tell me: ‘Live day by day and you will never age. You will be ageless. If today is great, tomorrow will be better. Live today intensely’,” he recalls about his mother’s great life advise (here with him in a family portrait that will be part of the museum exhibit).
ENLIGHTENED
“I’ve determined many times that you have to start with yourself,” Mercado says. “What you have inside is what you portray to the outside world. I enrich myself with meditation.”
PASSIONATE
“I live today. When I did a soap opera all of my focus and passion was that soap opera. I have lived a lot, moment to moment,” reflects Mercado, who was an actor in his native Puerto Rico before he became a world famous astrologer.
SPIRITUAL GUIDE
“Even doctors tell me: ‘I have learned so much from you about being happy.’ That fulfills me,” Mercado says of his impact on his massive audience. The astrologer and psychic (here meeting Bill Clinton) has been a spiritual guide to political leaders and other renowned figures.
GRATEFUL
“I adopt a child’s vision to discover the freshness and beauty of things. Sometimes we get like robots, mechanical,” he says. He avoids having a monotone life by doing things he deeply enjoys like swimming in his pool, feeding his coy fish and looking at the ocean. “I try to always find that inner child in me and apply it to everything.”
LOVER OF BEAUTY
He collects jewelry, antiques and perfumes in his home in Puerto Rico. Walter Mercado’s stunning and colorful rings will also be on display at the museum.
FASHION ICON
The exhibit will also include 12 of Mercado’s famous capes, including this one that he wore in New York City at the Puerto Rican Pride Parade and was later worn by Broadway star —and Walter admirer— Lin-Manuel Miranda.
PHILANTHROPIST
Helping others makes him happy. “I have helped kids who suffer from cancer in Mexico, I founded an orphanage in Brazil because many kids are abandoned there. I have always worked in the shadows, helping others and doing charity work not for the sake of being televised or recognized”, Mercado says. “I do it because it really fulfills me.”
JOYFUL SOUL
“It saddens me to see that people think that life is all about waking up, brushing your teeth, going to work and coming back home to watch TV,” he says. “Life consists of so many beautiful things! You have to see it through a child’s eyes, not through tired eyes. I see everything as something amazing, filled with wonder.”