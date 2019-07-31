Famous Puerto Rican Astrologer and Psychic Walter Mercado Shares His Tips For a Happy Life

Starting on August 2, the History Miami Museum will present the exhibit Mucho, Mucho Amor: 50 Years of Walter Mercado, a tribute to the famous Puerto Rican psychic and astrologer. “It’s been 50 years of work. I have mixed feelings about it. On one hand I feel proud of what they are doing [in my honor], and on the other hand, I still remember that skinny sickly child that grew up in the countryside in Puerto Rico and dreamed until his dream came true,” Walter Mercado told People en Español about his brilliant trajectory. Something this beacon of Light always radiates is happiness. Here are some of his secrets to a centered and fulfilling life.