Find out what is in store for the next month as the Sun transits the seventh house of the zodiac.

Today the Sun made its entrance into the sign of Libra, also marking the first day of the Fall Equinox. As the Sun transits through the seventh sign of the zodiac, we shift from Virgo's energy of organization, decluttering, and order into one focus on balance, harmony, and relationships.

Libra is a sign that loves all beautiful things and maintaining peace. The scales are used as a symbol for this sign as Librans avoid confrontation and prefer hearing both sides of the story before making judgments. Ruled by Venus, those born under this sign are hopeless romantics and love to socialize. Connecting with others is an essential component for them.

This year's Libra season comes packed with astral happenings, including several planets in retrograde. From now until October 22, here are some ways you can get playful with Libra energy and use it to your advantage.

Libra

Mercury retrograde begins on September 27

Mercury retrograde is notorious for interfering with our technology, feeling slow, and sparking the need to double-check everything before execution. Mercury is the planet of communication, technology, and transportation, and as it moves backward, it's a good time to look over our projects in detail. Since it falls in Libra during this period, you can go back and tie loose ends related to partnerships, art, beauty, values, and money.

Start thinking of your intentions for the New Moon on October 6

The New Moon in Libra will focus on relationships, setting an intention on how you can improve, let go, or implement new ways of relating to others. Since Mercury will be in retrograde, you'll want to focus on resolving issues of the past. This New Moon also pairs with Mars, which can bring forward passion and confrontations. Make sure you keep emotions calm!

Pluto, Saturn, and Jupiter be returning from retrograde to direct