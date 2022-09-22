Celebrate Balance, Beauty and Bonds This Libra Season With These 9 Celebrities

Por Karla Montalván Septiembre 22, 2022
Credit: Photo by Richard Bord/WireImage

As we transition into the fall equinox and the sun passes through the seventh sign of the zodiac, Libra, we're here to welcome a season of harmony, relationships and balance. From Cardi B to Bruno Mars, People Chica is highlighting nine celebrities that embody what it means to be the peacekeepers and beauty lovers of the cosmos.

Rosalía

Credit: Photo by Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images

The Catalan songstress will celebrate her 29th birthday on September 25. 

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Credit: Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The timeless beauty will turn 53 on September 25.

Serena Williams

Credit: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The tennis player will be hitting her 41st birthday off the courts on September 26.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Credit: Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images

The Queen of Self-Care and conscious uncoupling is welcoming her 50th birthday on September 27.

Dakota Johnson

Credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The American actress will be welcoming her 33rd birthday on October 4. 

Bruno Mars

The vocalist is blowing out 37 candles on October 8.

Cardi B

Credit: Photo by Richard Bord/WireImage

No one embodies Libra energy better than Cardi B. The rapper will level up to her 30s on October 11.

Sebastián Yatra

Credit: Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns

The Colombian singer will be turning 28 on October 15.

Kim Kardashian

Credit: Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The mogul exemplifies the Libra woman like no one else with her adoration for beauty and relationships. She will be celebrating her 42nd birthday on October 21.

