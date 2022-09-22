Celebrate Balance, Beauty and Bonds This Libra Season With These 9 Celebrities
As we transition into the fall equinox and the sun passes through the seventh sign of the zodiac, Libra, we're here to welcome a season of harmony, relationships and balance. From Cardi B to Bruno Mars, People Chica is highlighting nine celebrities that embody what it means to be the peacekeepers and beauty lovers of the cosmos.
Rosalía
The Catalan songstress will celebrate her 29th birthday on September 25.
Catherine Zeta-Jones
The timeless beauty will turn 53 on September 25.
Serena Williams
The tennis player will be hitting her 41st birthday off the courts on September 26.
Gwyneth Paltrow
The Queen of Self-Care and conscious uncoupling is welcoming her 50th birthday on September 27.
Dakota Johnson
The American actress will be welcoming her 33rd birthday on October 4.
Bruno Mars
The vocalist is blowing out 37 candles on October 8.
Cardi B
No one embodies Libra energy better than Cardi B. The rapper will level up to her 30s on October 11.
Sebastián Yatra
The Colombian singer will be turning 28 on October 15.
Kim Kardashian
The mogul exemplifies the Libra woman like no one else with her adoration for beauty and relationships. She will be celebrating her 42nd birthday on October 21.