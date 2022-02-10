Saffron, Pistachios and Maca: Raise Your Libido With These 7 Little Known Aphrodisiacs
We've all heard of the mythical libido boosting powers of certain foods, and as Valentine's Day approaches, we know impressing your partner between the sheets is top of the list. That's why People Chica has compiled a list of seven foods to do just that.
Pistachios
According to Healthline, people have been eating this nut since around 6,000 B.C. These green gems are said to help with erectile dysfunction and can contribute to firmer erections due to their ability to control blood cholesterol and stimulate blood flow throughout the body.
Basil
It's time to set up some basil bouquets around your room as you're getting ready to steam up the sheets. The herb, which has been used as a symbol of love since Ancient Roman times, has a scent that is stimulating and promotes blood flow, effectively enhancing the libido.
Fenugreek
Fenugreek seeds are used in Ayurvedic medicine as an anti-inflammatory and libido-boosting treatment. The herb is filled with compounds that help the body make sex hormones such as estrogen and testosterone.
Olive Oil
Aside from being delicious, olive oil is packed with antioxidants that improve blood flow. Additionally, it was said to be a fan favorite of the Ancient Egyptians, as it can double as a massage oil to give your partner erotic touch.
Maca
Maca has been used in South American countries to boost fertility, and according to Healthline, has been coined "the Peruvian Viagra." When consumed, it increases the libido as well as erectile function.
Red Ginseng
Traditionally used in Chinese medicine, a study by the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology notes it may improve sexual arousal during menopause.
Saffron
Saffron has been used as a remedy to treat depression, enhance moods and reduce stress, according to Healthline. Among its aphrodisiac properties, saffron boasts higher levels of arousal and lubrication for women who use it.