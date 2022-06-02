7 LGBTQIA2S+ Authors Whose Books Will Get You Hooked
Books allow readers to break down boundaries and enter worlds they never imagined while helping them learn more about themselves along the way. For our Bookmarked series, we are featuring seven authors whose books skillfully meet all those requirements.
Nicole Dennis-Benn
Nicole Dennis-Benn's story weaves the tale of two women as they come to terms with who they truly are and grapple with decisions that will alter each others lives.
Patsy follows the story of Patsy and her daughter Tru over the course of a decade traveling between the bustling streets of New York and the relaxed Caribbean country of Jamaica.
Patsy
Gabby Rivera
Juliet Takes a Breath is a story about self-discovery and what it means to be truly in tune with your own needs.
Gabby Rivera's novel follows the story of Juliet Milagros Palante as she navigates "this whole 'Puerto Rican lesbian' thing" during a summer away from her native Bronx.
Juliet Takes a Breath
Angela Chen
Angela Chen's unpretensious and vulnerable memoir explores what it truly means to be asexual in a world that is so keenly driven by sexual desires.
The book features cultural commentary and interviews with aces who have navigated life feeling the pressure that society has placed on being a sexually driven being.
ACE: What Asexuality Reveals About Desire, Society, and the Meaning of Sex
Armando Lucas Correra
This international best seller can be found in over 30 countries and in 15 languages.
The German Girl marks Armando Lucas Correra's debut into fictional novel territory and follows the story of young Hannah Rosenthal and Leo Martin as their families flee Nazi-occupied Germany.
Correra beautifully pens a story of love, heartbreak and how people can persevere under the most dire of circumstances.
The German Girl
Zaina Arafat
Zaina Arafat's debut novel You Exist Too Much meets at the intersection of the role culture, religion, and sexual identity play in everyone's lives.
The story examines love in the context of how external forces can mark us and what we would do once in a position of seeking love for ourselves.
You Exist Too Much
Torrey Peters
In Detransition, Baby, Torrey Peters pens a novel that swan dives into the "emotional, messy, vulnerable corners of womanhood" when our decisions affect the ones we love the most.
Follow along as Reese, Ames and Katrina navigate life and womanhood after certain decisions seemingly forces their lives to collide into one another.
Detransition, Baby
Alison Bechdel
Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic is a graphic novel surrounding author Alison Bechdel's relationship with her father.
The memoir dives into Bechdel's own journey as well as how her world was rocked after finding out her father's biggest secret a short time before his passing.
Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic