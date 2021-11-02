LGBTQ Activists Denounce Trans Victims Deaths in ICE Custody With a Día de Los Muertos Ofrenda

LGBTQ activism came alive around the Día de los Muertos as a group of protesters gathered outside Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) headquarters in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 27 to honor transgender migrants who have died in ICE custody. The advocate groups Familia: Trans Queer Liberation Movement, Immigration Equality, and the End Trans Detention campaign organized the protest.

The group of activists gave ICE security officers a petition that demands that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and President Joe Biden "immediately release all transgender people, people living with HIV, and people with medical conditions from ICE custody."

"Trans migrant people are often fleeing persecution in their home countries, and instead of finding safety, they face abuse, cruelty, detention, and deportation at the hands of ICE," the petition, also listed on the Action Network website, states. "Victoria Arellano, Roxsana Hernandez, and Johana Medina are three trans women who died because of willful ICE negligence. We call attention to their memory and urgently ask this administration not to risk any more deaths!"

Additionally, the groups created an altar outside the government building that honored the three trans women mentioned in the statement, and Pablo Sanchez-Gotopo, a Venezuelan man with HIV who died in ICE custody.

ICE has defended its treatment of people with HIV/AIDS and trans people in their custody, negating claims of mistreatment. A memorandum titled "Further Guidance Regarding the Care of Transgender Detainees" states that "ICE ERO will provide a respectful, safe, and secure environment for all detainees, including individuals who identify as transgender...ICE ERO reaffirms its commitment to provide effective safeguards against sexual abuse and assault for all individuals detained in ERO custody."

Familia Credit: Courtesy of Familia TQLM

The End Trans Detention campaign, which aims to uplift the "voices of transgender people who have experienced mental and physical abuse by ICE," have shared on their website stories of people who have been detained in the past.