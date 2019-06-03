Coming-of-age story authors deliver some of the most profound books, devoting their words to those who at a crossroads within their young lives. I've found my experiences reflected in stories told by Esmeralda Santiago and Julia Alvarez, describing the struggle of grappling with both American and Latin traditions because that is who we are — both American and Latina. As readers, we come across complex characters who are also dealing with similar circumstances, and it's through their lenses that we figure out how to apply the lessons of these books in our lives. For the month of June, we are recognizing LGBTQ+ novels written by people of color — stories that fill in the gap between fear and confidence, stories that nourish our thirst for knowledge and acceptance.