Leslie Graces Dishes On In The Heights Acting Debut and Linking Up With Spotify To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage

Leslie Grace is over the moon with her acting debut in the movie In The Heights. “I’m starting a whole new chapter of my career which is the acting side. I was going to interviews with casting directors and taking classes, I started auditioning for different things for a couple of years before I landed this role which has been one of the biggest blessings in my life,” the Dominican American star, 24, tells People CHICA. In the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit play she plays Nina Rosario. “She is the girl who made it out, she gets into Stanford, she has always been the smartest kid in the neighborhood and everybody puts the weights of all of their dreams on her.”

Image zoom (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Working with Miranda has been a dream come true and so was living in New York while she filmed this project, where she shares credits with Dascha Polanco, Jimmy Smits and Salsa crooner Marc Anthony, among other Latinx stars.

Image zoom (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The singer also teamed up with Spotify to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with an exclusive short film of Leslie toasting to Hispanics uniting, while bringing tribute to other renowned Latin artists. “It’s a brindis, a toast at a Friendsgiving table and I talk about all the things that we should be very proud of and the artists that have paved the way for people like me, the memories of growing up feeling the pride of our culture, and hearing it in our music and enjoying it in our food and sharing it with the people we love,” she says.

Image zoom Courtesy of Spotify

Spotify also put together a special playlist “bringing honor to the artists that we have grown up listening to and that are legendary” like Celia Cruz, Selena and Marc Anthony. “You’ve also got some of the highest-streaming songs in the Latin community like “Despacito”, “La Macarena” and “La Bamba”, all these thongs that have been ingrained in us since our childhood and we continue to listen to,” she adds.

Image zoom Courtesy of Spotify

Spending time with family helps the singer stay focused and with her feet on the ground. “There is so much going on in my life sometimes that every time I come home I want that peace of just being with my family and catching up,” she admits. “We’ll get together at my parents’ house, put on a bit of music and eat. Just doing regular daily things when I come back home, it makes me appreciate just chilling in the beauty salon with my mom or going to pick up grandma and talking to her in the car. Those are the things that keep you human and remind you of who you are.”

Image zoom (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

The “Sola” singer is happily single, she says, and her latest track was inspired by meditating and “talking to God” after moving out of her parents’ house and experiencing living by herself for the first time. “Now I’m enjoying my time on my own. I definitely don’t close the door,” she says. “It has to be a very special person that can enjoy the life I have. When I meet that person it will be very clear and I won’t have to second-guess. It hasn’t been the time, and I’ve actually found a lot of peace in knowing I can enjoy my life on my own and not have have to put the weight of that joy, happiness or completion on finding someone.”