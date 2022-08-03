The reported $90 million film was canceled by Warner Bros. and will not be released to theaters or on HBO Max.

Why We Won't be Seeing Leslie Grace's Batgirl Anytime Soon

It's looking like fans won't get to see Leslie Grace break down barriers (or kick serious butt) as the DC Comic's heroine Batgirl.

Variety and the New York Post both reported on August 2 that Warner Bros., the studio behind the Dominican-American singer-songwriter's Batgirl, has officially pulled the plug on the nearly completed film.

Leslie Grace attends the Warner Bros. premiere of "The Suicide Squad" Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer

The film, which has been said to have cost the studio $90 million, was going to feature the In the Heights actress in the lead role and would have seen both Michael Keaton reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman, J.K. Simmons reprise his role as Commissioner Gordon and Brendan Fraser take on the villainous mantle of Firefly.

A Warner Bros. Picture spokesperson tells The Wrap, "The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future."

Batgirl was also being directed by Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.