Leslie Grace Makes Musical Return With "Bachatica"

The Dominican-American star released her new single that will make you to hit the dance floor.

Leslie Grace is channeling her Dominican roots with her "Bachatica" music video.

Bringing a 1920s Gatsby vibe, this new single blends sensual bachata rhythms with touches of trap. Her melodic voice and killer dance moves shine throughout in the accompanying music video, where the singer wears a flapper dress in a speakeasy setting and dances with none other than her boyfriend, Ian Eastwood.

"I dance you a 'bachatica' in Santo Domingo till Chicago, until your feet can't take anymore," the lyrics say in Spanish.

"Bachatica" was written alongside Venezuelan singer Maye and Viviana "Musiana" Baptista. Eddy Pérez produced the song. The track shows off Grace's versatility as an actress, dancer, and singer.

The 26-year-old launched her musical career in 2012, remaking bachata classics including "Be My Baby" and "Will U Still Love Me Tomorrow." She made her acting debut last summer with In The Heights, which she told People en Español changed her life forever.

"To live the experience of shooting [In the Heights] marked a before and after in me," she admitted. "I discovered new phases of who I am as an artist and as a person through my character, met wonderful people who are now like my family, and proved to myself that I am indeed capable of what I never imagined; it impacted me a lot."

Leslie Grace Credit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rkKWveif_YU