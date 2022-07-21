Stand in the Spotlight and Celebrate Self-Confidence With These 10 Leo Celebrities and Royals
Get ready to shine, because Leo season is officially here! Ruled by the sun, natives of this fire sign are known for their compassion, natural leadership, drive and big hearts. Leos love being the center of attention, that's why we're highlighting some of the brightest celebrities and royals on their birthdays!
Jennifer López
The queen of the pride, JLo is celebrating her 53rd birthday this year on July 24.
Sandra Bullock
The American actress is welcoming her 57th summer on July 26.
Meghan Markle
The Duchess of Sussex embodies the fierceness and warmth only a Leo could. She'll be turning 41 on August 4.
Shawn Mendes
The Canadian singer-songwriter has been known for his sweetness and charm. He'll be celebrating his 24th birthday on August 8.
Ben Affleck
The newlywed husband will is turning 50 on August 15.
Kylie Jenner
The Kylie cosmetics mogul welcomed her second child this year just in time for her 25th birthday on August 10.
Jennifer Lawrence
The American actress will blow out 32 candles on August 15.
Belinda
The Spanish-Mexican artist will turn 33 on August 15.
Madonna
The Queen of Pop knows a thing or two about being the center of attention. She'll be turning 64 on August 16.
Demi Lovato
They will be welcoming their thirties on August 20.