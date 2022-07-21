Stand in the Spotlight and Celebrate Self-Confidence With These 10 Leo Celebrities and Royals

Por Karla Montalván Julio 21, 2022
Credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Get ready to shine, because Leo season is officially here! Ruled by the sun, natives of this fire sign are known for their compassion, natural leadership, drive and big hearts. Leos love being the center of attention, that's why we're highlighting some of the brightest celebrities and royals on their birthdays!

Jennifer López

Credit: Photo © 2020 REX Features/Shutterstock /The Grosby Group Miam

The queen of the pride, JLo is celebrating her 53rd birthday this year on July 24.

Sandra Bullock

Credit: The Grosby Group

The American actress is welcoming her 57th summer on July 26.

Meghan Markle

Credit: The Grosby Group

The Duchess of Sussex embodies the fierceness and warmth only a Leo could. She'll be turning 41 on August 4.

Shawn Mendes

Credit: Theo Wargo/WireImage

The Canadian singer-songwriter has been known for his sweetness and charm. He'll be celebrating his 24th birthday on August 8.

Ben Affleck

Credit: The Grosby Group

The newlywed husband will is turning 50 on August 15. 

Kylie Jenner

Credit: The Grosby Group

The Kylie cosmetics mogul welcomed her second child this year just in time for her 25th birthday on August 10.

Jennifer Lawrence

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The American actress will blow out 32 candles on August 15.

Belinda

Credit: Carlos R. Alvarez#ED STILLS/Getty Images

The Spanish-Mexican artist will turn 33 on August 15.

Madonna

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The Queen of Pop knows a thing or two about being the center of attention. She'll be turning 64 on August 16.

Demi Lovato

Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

They will be welcoming their thirties on August 20.

