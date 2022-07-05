This #TastyTuesday writer Karla Montalván shares a recipe for turning your lentil leftovers into a protein-filled burger perfect for #HotChicaSummer.

I don't know about you, but when I make lentils I usually have tons of leftovers and never know what to do with them.

Thankfully, these versatile legumes can be turned into just about anything. You can make creamy hummus, use it as ground "beef" and also even use it as the base for delightful burgers like the ones in the recipe below.

This protein-packed recipe is full of flavor and rich in vitamins and minerals, so your tastebuds and body will have a blast.

In this installment of our #HotChicaSummer series, People Chica is sharing a recipe that'll elevate your next barbecue, lunch and dinner!

Lentil Burger Credit: Getty Images

Ingredients:

2 ½ cups cooked lentils

1 small onion, diced

1 egg, beaten

¼ cup bell pepper, diced

⅛ cup Italian-seasoned bread crumbs

⅓ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 teaspoon olive oil-packed minced garlic

1 pinch salt

1 pinch of ground black pepper

¼ cup cornmeal, or as needed

1 tablespoon olive oil

Preparation:

Pulse lentils in a food processor until coarsely ground and transfer to a large mixing bowl. Mix onion, egg, bell pepper and bread crumbs with the lentils and combine. Add mozzarella cheese, garlic, salt and pepper to the lentil mix and integrate. Divide the mixture into four equally sized portions, roll into balls and flatten into patties. Spread cornmeal into a wide, shallow bowl. Dredge patties in cornmeal to coat. Heat olive oil in a wide skillet over medium-high heat. Cook patties in skillet until browned, about five minutes per side.