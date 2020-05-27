Lele Pons Talks About Coming to Terms With Her Dad's Sexuality

On the new episode of her YouTube docuseries The Secret Life of Lele Pons, Venezuelan American YouTube star Lele Pons recalled the moment she discovered that her father is gay. Pons, 23, said that when she was a little girl she accidentally walked in on her dad, Luis, in bed with a man. "I came to his room and I saw him actually, like, sleeping with a man," she said. "That for me was, like, 'Oh, my God, I can't believe it.' Like, I saw ... my dad."

She admitted that it was "very traumatizing" at the time, but joked that he later walked in on her with a lover when she was an adult, so they are "even." Lele also said that accepting her dad's sexuality was difficult as a child. "It was hard for me at first. It was hard because I was repeating him saying he was gay until it sounded right in my head," she explained.

The series records Lele and her dad interacting in his house in Miami, with Luis making his daughter breakfast and encouraging her to get out of bed in the morning. Lele added that she is very close to her father, who is like a second dad to many of her friends and is very understanding. "He has a way of making tough situations lighter to deal with," Lele's friend Hannah Stocking said of Luis. "He is like my best friend," Lele added.

Image zoom (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)