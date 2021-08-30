The celebrity couple shared a photo of their new abode on Instagram.

Lele Pons and Guaynaa Buy Their First Home Together!

Venezuelan singer Lele Pons and Puerto Rican rapper Guaynaa have officially bought a house together!

The couple announced their news on Instagram on Sunday alongside photos of them in front of their new home.

"WE BOUGHT A HOUSE ❤️👀," Pons wrote in her post. "New house, new life!' ♥️🏡," Guayna added on his account.

"A wonderful new stage is coming, love," the rapper wrote on Pons' comments section. "So wonderful that it's with you. I love you!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Pons also shared a photo of her dog, Toby, on his Instagram account. The pup is standing in front of the house and lying between the couple in an inside shot. "New home 🏡❤️," the caption from Toby's perspective says.

Fans, friends, and family members immediately celebrated the couple's new milestone leaving supportive messages in the comments section and wondering, will there be a wedding soon?

"Ohhhh😍😍 I'm dying of love!!! Congrats to both of you 🔥 Long live love!" wrote singer Dayanara.

"When is the wedding?" commented rapper Anitta.

The artists met in early 2020 and shared instant chemistry, later recording their hit song "Se te nota" in September of the same year, which they performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. They became an official couple in December 2020 after traveling to Big Bear Mountain in California, where they shared romantic photos in the snow.

"When I fell in love was a day I was jesting with him, and I said, 'I feel so at peace with him here,'" Pons told People en Español. "That was the moment I said, 'I don't want to let him go.'"

The love birds have endured a long-distance relationship. Still, they have shared their quirky and supportive relationship on social media throughout the past year, including a recent vacation to Italy where they shared a romantic gondola ride through Venice.