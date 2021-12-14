The celebrity couple are looking more in love than ever.

Lele Pons and Guaynaa Celebrate a Major Milestone At The Most Magical Place in The World

Lele Pons and Guaynaa are celebrating another major milestone! The celebrity couple recently jetted off to the most magical place in the world to celebrate their one-year anniversary.

In a recent snapshot shared to social media, the lovebirds can be seen partaking in some serious excitement at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, FL.

The couple also shared a sweet recap video detailing some of the best moments of their romance where they can be seen goofing around and embracing each other.

The Venezuelan influencer captioned the video, "Happy 1 year Anniversary ❤️🎉 te amo bebe!!!" She continued, "Thank you for the best year of my life! To many more years 🙏🏼."

The Puerto Rican rapper responded in the comments section "many, many more babe!"

The couple spent time at both Disney's Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom—sharing stories of them watching the parades and riding the rollercoasters as well as some embarrassing shots taken on Disney's Expedition Everest ride.

Lele Pons & Guaynaa Credit: Instagram/Lele Pons



Earlier this year, the couple took to social media to share that they purchased their first home together. In August, they made the announcement on social media next to their new abode in Miami.

"WE BOUGHT A HOUSE ❤️👀," Pons wrote in her post. "New house, new life!' ♥️🏡," Guayna added.

The artists met in early 2020 before recording their hit song "Se te nota," which they performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September of the same year.

They officially announced their romance in December 2020 when they traveled to Big Bear Mountain in California.