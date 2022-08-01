The Puerto Rican rapper asked the Venezuelan singer to marry him in the most special of ways.

Lele Pons and Guaynaa have taken their relationship to the next level.

On July 31, the Puerto Rican singer surprised the influencer on stage at Tomorrowland 2022 where he got down on one knee and put a ring on it!

The Venezuelan singer said "yes" almost immediately with an uproar from fans at the stadium as they hugged and kiss.

"AHHHHH YESSSSSSS!!! SIIIIIIII !!! 💍💍💍 Happiest day of my life," Pons wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the moment.

Guaynaa took Steve Aoki's slot to propose and the American DJ reposted the video on his social media and wished the celebrity couple the best.

"Congrats to @lelepons & @guaynaa on their engagement 💍," he wrote.

Lele Pons Credit: Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"HOLY F***G F***K F****K 💕💖💖💖💖💖🙏🏻," wrote Sebastian Yatra in the comments section.

"OOOOOOOH MYYYYY GOOOOOD CONGRATULATIONS TO BOTH OF YOU! VIVA EL AMOOOOR! ❤️❤️❤️❤️," added Juan Pablo Zurita.