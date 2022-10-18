The "Se te nota" vocalist was rushed to the emergency room after experiencing sharp pain.

Lele Pons and Guaynaa Even Closer After Emergency Surgery: "Here for Each Other Always"

Lele Pons is in full recovery mode after being rushed to the emergency room on October 17.

The Venezuelan singer and influencer started feeling ill and was immediately rushed to the emergency room by her parents and fiancée, Guaynaa.

"Getting ready for my Appendix Surgery! 🙏🏼," she shared in an Instagram post where her beloved is holding her hand in pre-op. "Here for each other always ❤️ @guaynaa."

She proceeded to explain the intricacies of the procedure and why she needed it, calming fans with her upbeat attitude and positivity.

"This is an emergency procedure where doctors remove your appendix when it's inflamed. if not treated immediately, it can be life threatening," she wrote. "Luckily we caught it early on. This is a short surgery and fast recovery. Ill be back in a couple of days ❤️."

Fans and her "Se te nota" co-vocalist shared their warm wishes and recovery vibes in the comments section.

Lele y Guaynaa Credit: Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images

"Why my gf is so hot even before surgery? 😏," Guaynaa wrote. "You'll get out of this soon my love. We're all here for you ♥️!!!"

Steve Aoki added, "I had my appendix out too!!! You'll recover fast!!"