Lele Pons and Guaynaa Are Officially Official

On Saturday, Lele Pons and Guaynaa took to their respective Instagram accounts to officially confirm that they are dating. The 24-year-old Venezuelan star and the 28-year-old Puerto Rican artist shared their new relationship status with a carousel of photos, showing the pair cuddled up during a ski trip, kissing, hugging, and even biting. "MINE ❤️ (it’s official)," Pons captioned the post, while Guaynaa also shared more photos with the caption, "Babe!"

Rumors about the couple first sparked in September, after they released their collaboration "Se Te Nota." Fans began wondering if there was more between them as they continued to post photos together on their Instagrams.

They also spent Halloween together and wore couples costumes, dressing up as Lisa Simpson and Milhouse, and later Buzz Lightyear and Woody.

Pons was previously linked to YouTube star Twan Kuyper after the two were seen kissing in videos, jokingly got married, and made videos about having kids together. In a May interview with Entertainment Tonight, she denied there was anything more than friendship between them. "Honestly I'm telling you right now, I have asked him, 'What if we just become a fake couple?' Because I feel like we're making everybody go crazy,'" Pons said. "He was like, 'We can't do that. Lele, we can't.'"

"I'm not attracted to him, he's not attracted to me, and that's why it's so easy," she continued. "It'll never ruin our friendship because we're so unattracted to each other. He's the opposite of what I like in a man."