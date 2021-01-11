Exclusive: Inside Lele Pons and Guaynaa's Love Bubble

After recording the hit song "Se Te Nota" — about an undeniable chemistry between two people — together, a true love story emerged between Venezuelan singer and YouTuber Lele Pons and Puerto Rican rapper Guaynaa. The hot new couple spoke for the first time about their relationship toPeople en Español.

Since they first met about a year ago, they had instant chemistry and stayed in touch. They recorded "Se Te Nota" in September; the music video has since garnered over 256 million views on YouTube. They also performed the song on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In October, they shared a kiss during the World Series, when they traveled together to Los Angeles to watch Dodgers star Kike Hernandez, Guaynaa's friend. Conquering Lele's heart took months. "When I fell in love was a day I was jesting with him and I said, 'I feel so at peace with him here,'" she recalls. "That was the moment I said, 'I don't want to let him go.'"

They became an official couple in December when they traveled together to Big Bear Mountain in California, sharing romantic photos in the snow. Their love story has endured long-distance, since Pons lives in Los Angeles and Guaynaa divides his time between Miami and Puerto Rico. "I trust Guaynaa a lot and he trusts me a lot," she says.

"She is always smiling, she has a very pure heart," the rapper says about what made him fall for Pons, who he describes as a very supportive girlfriend. She adds about her partner: "He makes me a better person. I admire him a lot. He is a family person, he always thinks about his family and friends, the people he loves. I like that he loves me a lot and has a lot of patience with me. I feel at peace with him. I have a lot of fun with him."

Lele says she knows their love will last forever, and it helps that he's someone that understands her work schedule and career. He asked her to be his girlfriend on December 12, during their trip to Big Bear Mountain. On Instagram, they've delighted fans with funny videos and romantic photos together at the beach and in the Puerto Rican rainforest of El Yunque.

Although they are both "electrical," with high-energy personalities, Guaynaa says he is the more calm and mellow one. "I tend to be a bit more paused than Lele," he explains. "The spark that Lele has is something super special and it's hard to equal that."

The charismatic YouTuber says she will devote more time to her singing career in 2021. "I will focus completely on my music," she says. "I want to evolve. I want to do other projects like my podcast and I won't stop doing Instagram and TikTok, but I want to make music."

