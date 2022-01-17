The Venezuelan American singer and actress shared that the Puerto Rican rapper is doing well and is on his way to a full recovery.

Lele Pons Says Boyfriend Guaynaa is "So Strong" After He Suffers Injury in Car Accident

Lele Pons is feeling extra grateful these days.

The Venezuelan American internet star took to her Instagram page to share an update that Puerto Rican reggaetonero and boyfriend, Guaynaa, had been in a car accident recently.

The singer let fans know that the "ReBoTa" star is doing well and is now recovering safely at home.

In an Instagram Story, the actress shares, "My baby! I'm so sorry this happened to you! You are so strong! Thanking God that you're okay 🙏🏼❤️."

She said, "Two days ago [Guaynaa] was a victim of a car accident! He is now in the process of recovery and will continue to be for the next couple of days!"

Pons continued, "So blessed and fortunate that nothing happened and he's okay 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 thank you for your calls and messages ❤️."

Guaynaa himself also shared news of his recovery with fans on his social media.

The "Chica ideal" star wrote, "I am grateful to life, and God. In the early hours [of January 18], I was a victim of a car accident. Now it's time to recover."