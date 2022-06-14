The Venezuelan American singer is showing her support for her dad during Pride month.

Lele Pons is proud to be her father's daughter.

In the past, the singer and influencer has spoken about the difficult journey and road she embarked on to understand that her father, Luis Pons, was gay which she opened up about on her show The Secret Life of Lele Pons.

However, she has shared a touching tribute to honor him during Pride month.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, "Happy Pride Month🌈 My dad is gay and im beyond grateful to be his daughter!! Time to celebrate this month! Te amo Papi🌈❤️."

"I found out my dad was gay when I was little. It was hard for me at first because I was repeating him saying he was gay in my head until it sounded right," she said in the second episode of her show. "I was kinda proud that my dad was gay and I liked that it was different...he's like my best friend."

The father and daughter have a very close relationship and talk about everything.

Even though her father's news was difficult for her and her mother, they have navigated it as a family and are closer than ever before.

"When my dad told me that he was gay it was a surprise, but I didn't judge him. I tried so hard to understand him and eventually I did," she added. "I was like 'Okay, you're gay, I want to understand how you feel and what made you decide to marry my mom, I just want to know everything.'"

Her father is also extremely proud of the "Celoso" vocalist and all of her accomplishments.