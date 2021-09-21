Lele Pons Celebrates Guaynaa's 29th Birthday With Sweet Post

The lovebirds were photographed blowing out candles in a loving dedication posted by the Venezuelan singer on her Instagram.

Lele Pons and Guaynaa have become one of the internet's most beloved couples due to their funny videos and public displays of affection.

This weekend, the Venezuelan singer celebrated the Puerto Rican rapper's 29th birthday with a sweet post on Instagram featuring a gallery of photos of their time together.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BABY🎂❤️!! I love you so much! Thank you for being the best boyfriend and my best friend," she wrote on the post, where Guaynaa is blowing out the candles to a birthday cake. "You're one of a kind. There's not one day that you don't make me laugh, happy, and fall in love. Happy 29th, amor!"

Fans took over the comments section wishing the "Chama" singer, who also shared a celebratory post on his feed, well wishes.

"29 🎂🎉 Another year of life, thank you, God," he captioned the photo of him holding a birthday cake and several balloons.

The couple recently announced they purchased their first home together after making their relationship official in December 2020. They initially met in 2020 and shared instant chemistry confirmed after recording their hit song "Se te nota" in September of the same year.

"When I fell in love was a day I was jesting with him, and I said, 'I feel so at peace with him here,'" Pons told People en Español. "That was the moment I said, 'I don't want to let him go.'"