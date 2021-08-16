The Venezuelan artist and the Grammy Award-winning group announced they would be giving away $50,000 to whoever creates the best dance video to their new song "Hit It."

Lele Pons and the Black Eyed Peas Open $50,000 Competition for Best TikTok Dance to New Single "Hit It"

The Venezuelan artist and the Grammy Award-winning musical group announced the details of the dance challenge on their respective Instagram accounts —and their fans reacted with shock and excitement in their comment sections.

"Rewarding $50,000 to the person who creates the best TikTok dance to 'Hit It'," Pons wrote in a reel where she explained the rules of the contest. "Can't wait to see your dances!"

To participate, users must create and share their moves, tag and mention @BEP (on their post or Instagram Reels), use hashtag #HitItBEPChallenge, share the Black Eyed Peas Instagram post to confirm participation and follow the Black Eyed Peas. All videos must be submitted by Wednesday, September 1st, to be considered, according to the group's Instagram account.