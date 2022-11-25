Turn Your Leftover Turkey Into Croquetas With This Family Recipe

This People Chica exclusive recipe is a recipe you'll want to make every Thanksgiving.

Every year, figuring out what to do with Thanksgiving leftovers seems to be a mission for families everywhere.

From sweet potatoes to leftover turkey, you'll surely be eating for a week after the Thanksgiving feast. However, my Mima has figured out how to bring the magic of Cuban cuisine into the traditional American holiday by turning leftover turkey into croquetas.

The crispy, gooey and perfectly bite-sized snack is one my entire family looks forward to every year and has become a staple in our household. From mi casa to yours, ¡Disfruta!

Ingredients:

2½ cups all-purpose flour

3 cups turkey stock (can be made from the bones of leftover turkey or store bought)

1 cup of whole milk

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¼ pound (1 stick) unsalted butter

1 small onion, finely chopped

Pinch of nutmeg

3 cups of shredded leftover Thanksgiving turkey

3 large eggs, beaten and set aside

2 cup breadcrumbs

2 cups olive oil or any vegetable oil of choice

Directions:

Step 1: In a saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Sautée the onions until translucent and slowly stir in half of the flour until they are fully covered. Stir consistently until the mixture smells like roasted nuts and is golden in color.

Step 2: Once the flour and onions are golden, slowly add the stock, whisking to avoid any clumps. As the liquid is absorbed by the flour, add more. Then, add milk into the mixture until it resembles a bechamel sauce. Set aside and sprinkle salt and nutmeg.

Step 3: Add the leftover Thanksgiving turkey to the mixture ensuring even distribution until it forms a thick mixture. If it is too sticky, cook it longer until it doesn't stick to your hands. Set aside to cool.

Step 4: Once the mixture is cool enough to handle, using a spoon, form the mixture into a ball or thick cylinder. Once you have several formed, roll in flour, then pass through the egg and cover in breadcrumbs.