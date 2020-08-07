Lee Vasi on Her New Single "Slow Motion (Loca)"

On Friday, Dominican–Puerto Rican artist Lee Vasi released her new single "Slow Motion (Loca)," which was inspired by the people around her, especially in her Atlanta community. "We have African Americans, Afro-Latinos, we have people of Jamaican descent who all contribute to this record," she tells People CHICA. "It's about the diaspora. It's about how we all contribute to this super-beautiful expression of life and expression of joy. 'Slow Motion (Loca)' is about staying in the moment of what feels good while it feels good because those moments are often too fleeting, especially as people who occupy Black and brown bodies."

Growing up in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Vasi was surrounded by music. "Both of my parents are music lovers ... so I grew up listening to a lot of different styles of music, but I got into performing via musical theater," she explains. "I did musical theater for most of my childhood. That's when I started writing songs. When I was 10 years old I wrote my first song backstage at The Lion King on Broadway. When I was 16, I decided to focus all my attention and all my talents toward music, because as a young girl auditioning in the early 2000s for a lot of different kinds of roles, my agents and managers didn't really know what to submit me for. [With] the expectations of what a Latina looks like, I was often in the middle."

The "Slow Motion (Loca)" video also debuted Friday; it was filmed in Atlanta and includes footage of El Yunque and Naguabo, where her family is from in Puerto Rico. "I'm hands on with everything. I did the treatment, I conceptualized everything, I chose my outfits, I did my own hair," she says. "I just really want to show people all the real culture that we produce here. It was important for me to have that and specifically for me to wear my natural hair in that environment, because I am a Black American and I'm very proud of that. I'm very honored to walk in all of this inheritance of life as a Latina and as a Black American."

Vasi also wants to make sure she's representing the Latinx LGBTQ community in her work. "We're not represented because people don't know that we exist," she says. "It feels intentional that we are not represented and that hurts. I struggled a lot as a kid because I never saw a complete version of myself represented. I pulled from different parts from all these different cultures ... I make the music that I make to heal from the hurts of my childhood, and I know I'm not the only one. So it's really important to me that I work to create the space, because it matters."

While she hopes to work with artists like Myke Towers, La India, Marc Anthony, and Prince Royce, her focus right now has been on writing songs for other artists and her upcoming EP La Única. "I named it that because that’s what my mom calls me, so I wanted to honor her. She's completely supported my father as well," Vasi shares. "My parents have always been completely supportive of all this, and I have to say that I'm very grateful for that. I want to honor my heritage and who I come from — I come from hustlers, fighters, and activists, and I want the EP to sound like that."

Through her music, Vasi wants her listeners to understand that life is worth living. "We have to fight for our experience to live and not just survive. We deserve to live and it's worth it," she says. "I want to effect change in the perceptions of Blackness, of Latinidad, of womanhood, and of the LGBTQ+ experience. I'm really tired of people only seeing one experience or one version of an identity, and I hope to bring perspective and understanding to people about all the identities that I inhabit."