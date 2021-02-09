Former Obama Staffers Create Scholarship for Latinx Students

Former Obama White House administration staffers Antoinette Rangel and Alexa Kissinger, who are both attorneys, have co-founded the new Latinx44 Scholarship Program, a nonprofit that will award scholarships to Latino students in public service–oriented internships in Washington, D.C. The program is being funded by Latinos44, an alumni group made up of hundreds of other Latino former officials from the Obama administration.

"I knew White House interns who had to take out personal loans or work multiple jobs or really live on a frugal budget," Rangel said to NBC News. "For students coming from traditionally underrepresented backgrounds, it could mean them not taking an opportunity."

Rangel shared that without an internship she couldn't imagine her career as a judicial law clerk for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York would have happened, and hopes the scholarship program supports those who have financial hardships and become the next "generation of Latinx leaders."

"We just want to make sure Latinx students have the same opportunities as their peers from other backgrounds so they get these experiences of a lifetime," she said.