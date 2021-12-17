These five brands are creating styles that are unapologetically representing the Latin culture.

Shopping for winter threads can sometimes be an issue. Does one go for something that is warm and comfortable? Or do they put style above all?

Thankfully, the following five streetwear fashion brands won't make you have to choose between style and comfort.

People Chica is highlighting five Latinx-owned clothing brands that are not only representing la cultura to the fullest, but also looking to keep you looking fly throughout every season.

1. Valfré

This Los Angelos-based female-focused indie lifestyle brand was founded by Ilse Valfré. The Mexican-born artist launched her business in 2013 with the goal of providing her community with one-of-kind products that were living pieces of art. www.valfre.com

2. Felt

Felt, an acronym for For Every Living Thing, was created by designer Kristian Acosta and was launched in 2014 (per Complex). All of Acosta's designs are bright and colorful—providing the perfect pop of color you'll need during the winter season. main-source.co.uk/brands/felt.html

3. Raised By Latinos

Raised By Latinos is a lifestyle brand that wants to fill the missing element of Latino representation within the clothing and apparel market. RBL wants to embrace "the richness and diversity of [the Latin] culture and bloodlines" by creating pieces that speak to the soul of Latinos everywhere. www.raisedbylatinos.com

4. Hija de tu Madre

Created by Mexican American designer Patty Delgado, Hija de tu Madre wants to celebrate the nuances that lay within belonging to two cultures. From comfy, cozy hoodies to their signature sequin patch jean jackets (winter looks different everywhere), this clothing brand celebrates everything it means to be de aquí y de allá. www.hijadetumadre.com

5. Bella Doña