5 Latinx Stars Who Have Spoken Out About Struggling With Anxiety

J BALVIN
Reggaeton star J Balvin opened up about his struggle with anxiety in an Instagram post on September 20. “We all see the glory, but few know the story and the inner battles that the mind can make you go through,” he said.
J BALVIN
The Colombian singer continued in his heartfelt post: “The sensations, and sometimes feeling a distortion of reality that doesn’t let you see things clearly, that is my case, and the case of many. Anxiety is something we must take seriously. It’s not for CRAZY PEOPLE, I think it’s crazier not to take this seriously. I believe in God and in the Universe, but I also believe in getting medicine at the right time and things that help you get through a bad moment like sports, meditation and the company of loved ones. Yes, the real ones, the ones that love you for who you are. Yes, I suffer from anxiety and IT’S NOT EASY, but this too shall pass. To all warriors out there going through the same thing, go get help. You are not nuts for reaching out to a psychiatrist, seek help because mental health is a reality. I keep fighting to find the light and I ask for your prayers for me and all those who suffer it.”
SELENA GOMEZ
Last year, the Mexican American singer and actress admitted herself into a treatment center for mental health. “I think that we are better when we tell the truth and, so, this is my truth,” she began her acceptance speech when receiving the 2019 McLean Award for mental health advocacy. “Last year, I was suffering mentally and emotionally, and I wasn’t able to stay all that kept together. I wasn’t able to hold a smile or to keep things normal.”
SELENA GOMEZ
“It felt like all of my pain and my anxiety washed over me all at once and it was one of the scariest moments of my life,” she continued in her speech. Gomez revealed that seeking professional help made all the difference. “Terrified, obviously, because the veil was lifted, but relieved that I finally had the knowledge of why I had suffered for so many years with depression and anxiety. After a year of a lot of intense work … I am happier, I am healthier, and I am in control of my emotions and thoughts more than I’ve ever been. So I’m very happy about that!”
DEMI LOVATO
Singer Demi Lovato was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2011, and has also been vocal about her struggles with addiction, anxiety, cutting and eating disorders. “That relationship is ongoing — it’s not something where you see a therapist once or you see your psychiatrist once, it’s something you maintain to make sure that you want to live with mental illness. You have to take care of yourself,” she told PEOPLE about treatment.
DEMI LOVATO
Lovato, who founded the Be Vocal: Speak Up For Mental Health initiative to erradicate stigmas, told HuffPost: “Exercising is [one] way I deal with anxiety. Painting and writing music and expressing myself through art are other ways that I can release emotions. Meditation is another one. Whatever it is, it’s important to find what works for you.”
MARÍA GABRIELA DE FARÍA
Venezuelan actress María Gabriela de Faría opened up to People CHICA about dealing with panic attacks. “I’ve been dealing with anxiety for so many years, panic attacks, and I never told anybody, not even my parents. I thought I was going crazy and I didn’t want people to worry,” she said. “When I was a little kid my parents would take me to the psychologist for therapy because I was having panic attacks even when I was five or six years old. I always felt like I was going crazy, that I was all alone in this.”
MARÍA GABRIELA DE FARÍA
The Deadly Class star added to PEOPLE Chica that her fiancé helped her get over the panic attacks. “We talked it through and he really helped me out,” she recalled. “I kept hiding it from my friends and co-workers. At parties I would have a panic attack, and I would lie and say I was tired and had to go home. It’s taboo to talk about it.”
GINA RODRIGUEZ
The actress and director of Puerto Rican descent revealed to Cosmopolitan that she had her first panic attack a couple years after landing the leading role in Jane the Virgin. “The anxiety started coming, like, two years into Jane,” Rodriguez said, adding she had her first panic attack at a sushi restaurant. “All of a sudden, I thought I was going to die, and people are taking pictures. It was horrendous.”
GINA RODRIGUEZ
“I let go of the anxiety and the fear of not looking beautiful. Because it’s not about the picture. It’s about the fact that I stand on this cover with every Latina who wished she saw herself reflected. Because it’s not my face — it’s the 55-million-plus girls who are like, ‘Holy s***! We belong,’” the Jane the Virgin star added.