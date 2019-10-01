5 Latinx Stars Who Have Spoken Out About Struggling With Anxiety

The Colombian singer continued in his heartfelt post: “The sensations, and sometimes feeling a distortion of reality that doesn’t let you see things clearly, that is my case, and the case of many. Anxiety is something we must take seriously. It’s not for CRAZY PEOPLE, I think it’s crazier not to take this seriously. I believe in God and in the Universe, but I also believe in getting medicine at the right time and things that help you get through a bad moment like sports, meditation and the company of loved ones. Yes, the real ones, the ones that love you for who you are. Yes, I suffer from anxiety and IT’S NOT EASY, but this too shall pass. To all warriors out there going through the same thing, go get help. You are not nuts for reaching out to a psychiatrist, seek help because mental health is a reality. I keep fighting to find the light and I ask for your prayers for me and all those who suffer it.”