The list of nominees for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards came out on Wednesday, and it includes Latinx stars like Jennifer Lopez and Jharrel Jerome. Lopez snagged her first SAG nomination in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for playing dancer Ramona in Hustlers. The Nuyorican star — who will compete with the likes of Nicole Kidman for the award — was also nominated for a Golden Globe earlier this week. The Oscar buzz continues!

Joaquin Phoenix, who was born in Puerto Rico, is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his spellbinding performance in Joker.

Kenyan Mexican actress Lupita Nyong'o is in the running for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her role in Jordan Peele's horror movie Us.

Dominican American actor Jharrel Jerome is also nominated to Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for his work in the Netflix show When They See Us. Earlier this year, he became the first Afro-Latino to win an acting Emmy.

Superstore's America Ferrera and Black Panther‘s Danai Gurira announced the nominations Wednesday morning at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles. The Screen Actors Guild will hold its 26th annual ceremony on January 19 at the Shrine Auditorium. The show will air live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. EST.