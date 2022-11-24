From delicate herbs for tea-making to candles and crystals, these brands want to help you become the best "you" possible.

Life can get hectic. With the hustle and bustle of daily life, we oftentimes forget to take time to slow down and smell the roses (real and figurative).

From delicate herbs for tea-making to Latinx-focused therapy, the five wellness brands below want to help you lead and live a better life all-around.

With Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday coming up, we've compiled a list of Chica-approved brands founded by Latinos that we know you'll love.

Anima Mundi Apothecary

Costa Rican founder Adriana Ayales wanted to tap into the world's ancient wisdom and use medicinal herbs and practices to help improve the lives of others.

Anima Mundi offers everything from ingredients like Blue Lotus Flowers and Nettle Leaves to spoons, strainers and ritual books.

Anima Mundi, items starting at $10, animamundiherbals.com

Happy V

With Happy V, Colombian American founder Daniella Levy wanted to help women better understand their bodies and enjoy "healthier and more empowered lives."

Her goal was to fill in the gaps in vaginal health for not only Latinas but all women. Chicas can find everything from liquid chlorophyll to prebiotic + probiotic pills.

Happy V, items starting at $10.99, happyv.com

House of Intuition

Founders and partners Alex Naranjo and Marlene Vargas are living proof that a chance meeting with someone special can completely alter the course of your life.

Keen to share the magic and mysteries of the universe, Naranjo and Vargas opened House of Intuition (which has several storefronts in Los Angeles and one in Miami) to offer folks the tools needed to help them along on their journey in the world.

From jewelry to candles to altar goodies, House of Intuition wants to help you live your best spiritual life possible.

House of Intuition, items starting at $2.50, houseofintuitionla.com

Therapy for Latinx

Within the Latin community, therapy has always held a certain level of stigma and taboo—therapy is only for los locos.

Therapy for Latinx is looking to reshape the approach the Latin community takes when it comes to their mental wealth by providing resources and access to licensed professionals who will truly understand the intricacies and nuances of tu cultura.

For more information, click here.

Maude

When founder and CEO Éva Goicochea set out to create Maude, she wanted to establish a brand that offered a modern sexual wellness company with "quality, simplicity and inclusivity" at its core.

So in 2018, Goicochea, her team and Maude's medical advisory board set out to do just that—soon catching the attention of actress Dakota Johnson in 2020 as an investor and Co-Creative Director.