10 Latinx-Owned Skin Care Brands to Support This Hispanic Heritage Month
Represent tú cultura during #HispanicHeritageMonth and year-round with some new additions to your routine.
Brujita Skincare
Leah Guerrero was inspired by the ingredients available at Mexico City markets to launch a sustainable brand that proudly embraces the #Bruja vibes.
Brujita Skincare, items starting at $12, brujitaskincare.com
Besazo
Give some love to your lips with some of our favorite lip scrubs, masks and balms from this Latinx company based in Massachusetts.
Besazo, items starting at $3, bezasobeauty.com
Marianella
Venezuelan mother and son duo Marianella Febres-Cordero and David Foote make all their cruelty free skin and body care using their own family recipes.
Marianella, items starting at $14, marianella.co
Common Heir
Co-founded by Angela Ubias, this innovative skin care brand places their serums in biodegradable capsules to give you just the right amount of product every time.
Common Heir, items starting at $18, commonheir.com
Hyper Skin
As latinas, manchas are often a top priority for skin care.
That's why this brand founded by Desiree Verdejo tackles dark spots with vitamin C and gentle exfoliators.
Hyper Skin, items starting at $28, hyperskin.com
Care Skincare
Treat your skin with this simple, yet effective line from Pilar y Ricardo Quintero designed to make your routine as low maintenance as possible.
Care Skincare, items starting at $24, careskincare.com
Dezi Skin
Beauty YouTube icon Dezi Perkins brought us the essentials needed to prep skin and keep it hydrated before and after her signature makeup looks.
Dezi Skin, items starting at $36, deziskin.com
Joaquina Botánica
With each sale from this luxury brand founded by Colombiana Giovanna Campagna, a portion of the proceeds go towards supporting education in Latin America and Latino communities within the US.
Joaquina Botánica, items starting at $45, joaquinabotanica.com
Joanna Vargas
Founded by one of Hollywood's top estheticians, this brand continues Joanna Vargas's legacy within the beauty world.
Joanna Vargas, items starting at $22, joannavargas.com
Tata Harper
While a longtime cult favorite in the luxury beauty world for it's all natural formulas, we also love that Tata Harper was deeply inspired by her Colombian heritage to create her brand.
Tata Harper, items starting at $34, tataharperskincare.com