11 Latinx-Owned Makeup Brands to Support This Hispanic Heritage Month

Por Laura Acosta Octubre 06, 2022
Credit: IG/Elaluz;IG/Tresluce Beauty

Get glam this #HispanicHeritageMonth and year-round with some new additions to your makeup bag.

Birdy Lashes

Although her journey started with YouTube, Yasmin Maya has now established herself as a brand owner selling some of the best faux mink lashes around.

Birdy Lashes, items starting at $12, birdylashes.com

Reina Rebelde

Inspired by her youth in Mexico, telenovelas and strong Latinas, Regina Merson's products are all about celebrating our own uniqueness.

Reina Rebelde, items starting at $16, reinarebelde.com

Alamar Cosmetics

From Alamar, Cuba, to Miami, FL, Gabriela Trujillo's passion for beauty led her to create her own line fit for any MUA.

Alamar Cosmetics, items starting at $12, alamarcosmetics.com

Beauty Blender

More than a dozen of the brand's signature sponge are sold every day thanks to Rea Ann Silva's genius hack for blending makeup with a round sponge for HD television.

Beauty Blender, items starting at $9, beautyblender.com

Treslúce Beauty

Friend of People Chica, Becky G launched her own tribute to Latina beauty full of bold color. 

Plus, the gorgeous packaging is designed by Latinx artists.

Treslúce Beauty, items starting at $8, treslucebeauty.com

Besame Cosmetics

Founded by Gabriela Hernandez, the cosmetics brand merges sustainability, craftsmanship and timeless beauty.

From lipstick to eyeshadow, each of Besame's products are richly pigmented and help bring out the wearer's natural, flawless beauty.

Besame Cosmetics, items starting at $5, besamecosmetics.com

Elaluz

Get a bronze, dewy glow inspired by founder Camila Coelho's native Brazil and her love for all things focused on energy and light.

Elaluz, items starting at $15, elaluz.com

La Más Bonita Cosmetics

Born out of a desire to empower women to feel their best, this small business goes beyond cosmetics and donates a portion of its sales every month to benefit women's causes.

La Más Bonita Cosmetics, items starting at $6.99, lamasbonitashop.com

Ring of Color

Melissa Polanco's colorful brand is dedicated to celebrating diversity and making sure great quality products are accessible to all.

Ring of Color, items starting at $12, ringofcolor.com

Vive Cosmetics

Joanna Rosario-Rocha and Leslie Valdivia's "beso-proof" liquid lipsticks were born from their desire to create a brand that helped Latinas feel seen in the beauty industry.

Vive Cosmetics, items starting at $12, vivecosmetics.com

Besazo Beauty

From vegan lip exfoliating scrubs and lip care products, Besazo Beauty wants your lips looking plump and healthy 24/7.

Besazo Beauty, items starting at $3, besazobeauty.com

