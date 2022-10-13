7 Latinx-Owned Hair Care Brands to Support This Hispanic Heritage Month

Por Laura Acosta Octubre 13, 2022
Credit: Courtesy of Ceremonia; Courtesy of Rizos Curls

Represent tú cultura during #HispanicHeritageMonth and embrace your natural texture with these products that will leave you looking divina.

Ceremonia

Inspired by the natural ingredients and hair care traditions across Latin America, brasileña Babba Rivera created a line of clean products that recently became the first Latinx-owned hair care brand available at Sephora.

Ceremonia, items starting at $16, ceremonia.com

Rizos Curls

Julissa Prado shares her journey to embracing her own curly hair with the world through her hydrating products designed for all curl patterns, available at Target and Ulta.

Rizos Curls, items starting at $12.99, rizoscurls.com

It's a 10 Haircare

Did you know this cult-favorite line is owned by a Latina?

Founded in 1998 by hairstylist Carolyn Aronson, the brand has expanded far beyond its signature leave-in product and is now sold worldwide.

It's a 10 Haircare, items starting at $13, itsa10haircare.com

Bomba Curls

Afro-Dominicana founder Lulu Cordero created her brand with the goal of sharing her country's beauty secrets with curly girls around the world.

Bomba Curls, items starting at $12, bombacurls.com

Botánika Beauty

Chemical engineer Aisha Ceballos-Crump combines her ingredient knowledge with the healing herbs found in neighborhood botanicas.

Botánika Beauty, items starting at $8, botanikabeauty.com

Erenzia Beauty

This new brand established by Alina Gonzalez, Vanessa Ramos and Alex Pearl seeks to unite Latinas behind our love for beauty and empower women through financial education and mentorship.

Erenzia Beauty, items starting at $18.99, erenziabeauty.com

Rëzo Hair Care

After years as a hairstylist, Nubia Rëzo created her own line of essential products for curly hair to help other women embrace their natural hair.

Rëzo Hair Care, items starting at $21.95, rezohaircare.com

By Laura Acosta