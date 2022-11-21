From luxury denim to fine jewelry, these five fashion brands want to help you look your best every day of the year.

With holiday festivities around the corner comes the most anticipated time of the year—the #SalaSlay season.

Whether you're going for comfort or looking to shut it down with a runway-worthy fit, the following five Latinx-owned brands are here to help you look like the estrella your abuelita says you are.

With Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday coming up, we've compiled a list of Chica-approved brands founded by Latinos that we know you'll love.

Herencia Clothing

This Mexican American unisex fashion brand is based out of North Carolina and is bringing Latinos everything from jeans to beautiful elaborate tops to earrings and belts.

The brand launched in the summer of 2015 and wants to help everyone celebrate their cultura in a beautiful way.

Herencia Clothing, items starting at $18, herenciaclothing.com

United Rivers

Medellin-born brothers fashion photographer Camillo and international stylist Julian Rios founded their menswear brand in 2015 (with its full launch in 2021) with the goal of elevating "traditional American western street style" with expert craftsmanship and tailoring.

United Rivers—which translates to "rios unido," a riff on the two brothers coming together—takes inspiration from the Rios hermano's love for spaghetti westerns and honors what it means to pursue the American dream.

United Rivers, items starting at $120, unitedrivers.com

Palma Swim

Puerto Rican founder Quiria Rodriguez wanted to create a unisex brand that was indicative of the strength of her people in a post-Hurricane Maria world.

With Palma Swim, Rodriguez seeks to honor the vibrancy of her culture with swimwear that is made using recycled plastics and prints that are inspired by the local flora and fauna of la isla bonita.

Rodriguez also donates eight percent of Palma Swim's profits to local organizations on the island.

Palma Swim, items starting at $1, palmaswim.com

RAGGEDYTIFF

Mexican-born Jessica Resendiz wanted to create a clothing company that celebrated the power, beauty and resilience of women everywhere.

Blooming in 2010, RAGGEDYTIFF sells unique statement items, accessories and apparel that celebrate the vibrancy of Mexico lindo.

RAGGEDYTIFF, items starting at $5, raggedytiff.com

Valerie Madison Fine Jewelry

Jewelry should be as exceptionally one-of-a-kind as the person wearing it. Fully understanding the assignment, Valerie Madison created her Afro-Latina-owned jewelry brand to help bring a bit more shine and sparkle to outfits everywhere.

Madison, who first started selling her unique pieces on Etsy and local farmer's markets in 2009, sells everything from engagement rings to custom designs.