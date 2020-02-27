13 Latinx-Owned Brands You Need to Know

Here at People CHICA, we celebrate our Latinidad 365 days a year, so it’s only right that we also bring some visibility to Latinx-owned businesses — big, small, and in-between. Here, we compiled a list of companies that keep us inspired in areas like fashion, beauty, wellness, and more. Some of these brands you might have heard of already, but the point is to continuously uplift Latinx businesses and voices. Know of any companies that aren’t here but should be? Let us know.

1. Love and Flow Studio

Love and Flow isn’t an ordinary brand — it’s a trifecta that includes a hair and beauty blog, a travel blog, and a shop full of nontoxic beauty products. Creator Jessica Gonzalez, who identifies as a “mixed Latina” with roots in Honduras, Peru, and Puerto Rico, is a self-proclaimed travel junkie and licensed cosmetologist. “Love and Flow started off as a personal change for a healthier lifestyle and daily beauty regime,” she writes on the site. “We aspire to inspire everyone to live a happy and healthy lifestyle.” All Love and Flow products consist of natural, non-GMO ingredients and are fully organic. Check out a range of options like Glow, a hair and skin serum, and Dulce de Rosas, a scrub to hydrate and exfoliate skin. — Brenda Barrientos

2. Selva Negra

Selva Negra was founded in 2016 by Kristen Gonzalez and Sam Romero, who wanted to create a collection that was comfortable but still feminine. They make most of their products in Los Angeles and are active in nonprofit donations to organizations like Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and RAICES. Romero and Gonzalez also promote sustainability by shipping packages with zero plastic and 100 percent recycled and recyclable materials. — Ashley Garcia Lezcano

3. Tragos

Tragos is the ultimate card game that you’ll want to bring to your next family party. Each pack includes 110 cards that reference Latinx culture. Founder Carolina Acosta saw an opportunity to fill a void within the game industry when she created Tragos, which comes in both Spanish and English (there’s also an expansion pack called Mi Tierra). This game is an excellent way to build better bonds with family and amigos while enjoying your Latinidad. It’s also a fun excuse to drink (though is still fun without alcohol)! — B.B.

4. Yo Soy AfroLatina

Yo Soy AfroLatina, which seeks to bring awareness to the African diaspora in Latin America and the Caribbean, was created by an Afro-Latina who describes her community as “diverse in culture and rich in pride.” She felt out of touch with her Latinidad growing up in the Midwest, and it wasn’t until her first trip to Mexico in 2010 that she saw other Afro-Latinas and gained a sense of self. There are still a lot of Afro-Latinas out there who feel the same way, but Yo Soy AfroLatina aims to change that one cute t-shirt at a time. — A.G.L.

5. Xanderbilt

This NYC-based brand identifies as “urban luxury.” “We’re where streetwear meets high-quality manufacturing — hand-sewn and designed garments,” Xanderbilt CEO Justin Santos told People CHICA. The Panamanian- and Filipino-owned unisex brand is on a mission to offer great design and quality to their consumers, who are predominantly people of color. Xanderbilt pieces are something special, with each garment uniquely executed and one-of-a-kind. — B.B.

6. Green Box Shop

Afro-Dominicana Kayla Robinson created Green Box Shop in April 2016 after not finding any tees with a bold enough social justice message. “[Being] a bisexual, feminine Afro-Latina, I understand certain stigmas firsthand so I create those designs from that perspective,” she said in a 2017 interview with CHICA. “For subjects that are outside of my identity— including issues related to being disabled, other cultures, or transgender communities — I check in with my followers.” What started as a side hustle grew into her business! “Supporting Latinx-owned brands is very important because it creates more room for our community to flourish socially, economically, et cetera, and those seeds spread,” she says. — A.G.L.

7. Lights Lacquer

Lights Lacquer was created by Cubana Kathleen Lights, who curates every shade carefully. The formula is “7-free,” meaning it’s made without many of the toxic chemicals common in other polishes. Additionally, the formula is vegan, so find your new favorite polish here! — A.G.L.

8. The Light Leaks

The Light Leaks is a platform where female and non-gender-conforming filmmakers are provided with opportunities, the chance to connect with other filmmakers, and learn about the industry. Colombian American filmmaker Kim Hoyos created the Light Leaks after struggling to find support among her own peers. The group organizes empowering IRL meet-ups in addition to providing an online community and website that spotlights projects and filmmakers (there’s also a shop for merch like pins and totes). “I’m most proud of working with queer Latinx artists to create the unique designs meant to empower and inspire the individuals who have the products. All proceeds are funneling back to fair payment for creators working with the Light Leaks,” Hoyos told CHICA. — B.B.

9. Chaos Makeup

Megan Martinez started Chaos Makeup at age 15 after she couldn’t find a highlighter that would give her the dewy look she wanted. She made her own and called the company Chaos because of how she expressed herself through colorful hair and makeup. Now, her products have reached celebrity makeup artists and their star clients like Cardi B and Dua Lipa. — A.G.L.

10. Shop Latinx

Shop Latinx is an online platform where Latinx creatives and business owners can show and sell their products, and it’s so important to our community. Founder Brittany Chavez created it in 2016 when she saw the need for a place where Latinx businesses and customers could shop with “intention.” Currently, the Shop Latinx marketplace features over 900 Latinx-owned brands, including Vive Cosmetics, Hija De Tu Madre, and America Hates Us. — B.B.

11. Gilded Nopal

Gilded Nopal was founded in 2016 by Martha Gil, who is currently based in Southern California. “Gilded” means to be covered in gold, and “nopal” is Spanish for cactus, which has been a symbol of Mexican strength and resilience for centuries. Gil credits Southern California, intersectional feminism, and Chicanx and Latinx culture for the inspirations behind her brand. — A.G.L.

12. Amaya by Margie

This Colombian American–owned beauty brand is on the rise. Celebrities like Angelica Vila, Emily B, Erica Mena, Hennessy Carolina, and many others have been seen wearing Amaya by Margie. “As a young, Hispanic businesswoman, I wondered how I could use my business knowledge and mix it in with something I love,” Amaya told CHICA. “It is important for me to cater to my culture, focus on women of color, and have makeup that’ll be accessible to all.” — B.B.

13. Mexico En La Piel

Check out Mexico En La Piel and show love to a brand created to highlight the beauty of Mexican culture. Their mission is not only to use culturally inspired colors and fabrics, but also to leave a positive mark on the world. —A.G.L.