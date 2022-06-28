7 Bingeworthy Latino-led TV Shows and Movies to Watch with Friends and Family
Summer nights were made for outdoor movies and fun with friends. At People Chica, we are sharing seven TV shows and movies starring your favorite Latinos, Latinas, Latinx and Latine stars.
Halftime
Jennifer Lopez is showing us the depth of her multifaceted career and the pressures of life in the spotlight in her Netflix documentary.
It debuted on the streaming service on June 8 and has already caused tons of chatter about her 2020 Pepsi Halftime Show performance and starring role on "Hustlers."
Gordita Chronicles
Get ready to laugh and cry with this Dominican family as they pursue the American Dream in 1980s Miami.
This wholesome and hilarious series is ready to watch on HBO Max.
Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion
This delightful superhero coming-of-age comedy and action series features Violet Rodriguez (Scarlett Estevez) an everyday Mexican American teen who is chosen by a magical luchador mask that turns her into a superhero called Ultra Violet.
The superhero fights alongside uncle Cruz, also known as Black Scorpion.
Father of the Bride
Get ready to have your heart filled with joy as this remake of "Father of the Bride" sees a Cuban and Mexican family join together to host a wedding.
Featuring Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona and Diego Boneta, this is a must for everyone streaming on HBO Max.
Love, Victor
Coming from the world of "Love, Simon," this dramedy series explores the life of a closeted gay teenager who is blackmailed to come out.
Available on Hulu and Disney+ season 3 is out now.
Menudo: Forever Young
If you've ever wanted to know the history behind the famous Puerto Rican boy band, Menudo, this is the time.
The mini-series is available for streaming on HBO Max.
The Umbrella Academy (Season 3)
"The Umbrella Academy" has returned for a third season with your favorite dysfunctional superhero family.
The show features actor Diego Castañeda and Genesis Rodriguez and streams on Netflix.