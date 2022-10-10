5 Latina and Latine Bookshops to Support this Hispanic Heritage Month

In the age of e-books and online book retailers, local bookshops continue to be a safe-haven as the smell of printed pages continues to drive sales.

Latinos hold a rich literary history that have enriched the lives of many and supporting Latina and Latine independent bookstores continues to further the talent of our community while opening a space for the world to learn, engage and soar through storytelling.

This #HispanicHeritageMonth these are five Latina and Latine bookstores you can start supporting now.

Whose Books in Dallas,Texas

As Oak Cliff's first independent family bookstore, Whose Books offers a curated selection of books for everyone in the family from abuelo to los niños. The store is owned by Claudia Vega and her family, who consider themselves "champions of literacy on a mission to eradicate the book desert in Dalla's southern sector," according to bookshop.org.

Cafe Con Libros, Brooklyn, New York

This intersectional Feminist community bookstore and coffee shop is owned and run by Afro-Latinx Kalima DeSuZe, a pillar of the Crown Heights community. The bookshop offers a wide selection of books, programming, coffee and a community space where female identified folx and everyone in between can feel welcomed and centered.

La Revo Books in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

The words cultura and comunidad take on a whole new meaning at La Revo Books. The bookshop, owned by Barbara Cerda, intentionally selects affordable new and used literature tailored to BIPOC communities. Additionally, they offer books in Spanish, Spanglish, bilingual and other languages.

Libélula Books in San Diego, California

This vibrant Independent queer and BIPOC owned bookshop in the heart of Barrio Logan is co-owned by Jesi Gutierrez and Celi Hernandez. The store offers a space where everyone can come for a book, a cosmic encounter or book club in the heart of San Diego.

Sweet Haven Books in Miami, Florida