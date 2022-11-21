Whether you're shopping for yourself or for a loved one, these brands are a must-have in your hair care routine.

Proper hair care can make or break your look.

From reducing frizz to taking care of your curls, you need to know that the products you're using are formulated with high-quality ingredients and thoughtfully designed.

Why not try something new this holiday season from a Latinx-owned small business?

With Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday coming up, we've compiled a list of Chica-approved hair care brands founded by Latinos that we know you'll love.

Rahua

Fabian Lliguin may have established himself as a celebrity hairdresser on Fifth Avenue, but his love for hair care goes back to his upbringing in Ecuador.

On a trip to the Amazon, he discovered the native women's secret to long, glossy hair was rahua oil. He began to incorporate it into his salon treatments and eventually, into his own hair care line.

Today, his cult-favorite shampoos, conditioners and styling products are still produced with the help of over 500 Amazonian families who sustainably harvest nourishing ingredients.

Rahua, items start at $12, rahua.com

Better Not Younger

After 25 years working for companies like Procter & Gamble and L'Oréal, Sonsoles Gonzalez left corporate life behind to launch her own hair care brand.

Inspired by her own hair, Gonzalez's products are designed with women over 40 in mind to change the narrative around aging and celebrate their changing texture rather than feel shame about it.

Within her brand, you'll find cruelty-free, sulfate-free hair care and supplements that make perfect gifts for mamá, tía, and more.

Better Not Younger, items start at $22, better-notyounger.com

NTRL by Sabs

As a celebrity hairstylist and MUA, Sabrina Rowe Holdsworth had a deep interest and love for the science behind the products she has used throughout her career.

When the COVID-19 lockdowns first began, she found herself with enough time to create her own formulations, focusing on natural hair care, and laying the foundation for her own specialty brand.

Today, the collection includes all-natural and zero-waste shampoos and conditioners rich in botanical ingredients like matricaria, coconut and avocado oil.

NTRL by Sabs, items start at $5, ntrlbysabs.com

Rëzo Hair Care

Hairstylist Nubia Rëzo and her signature Rëzocut have become famous in the curly girl community for helping unlock your hair's natural potential.

In order to help clients keep the magic going at home, she created her own line of essential products for curly hair.

Now, anyone can embrace their natural hair with the Curl Manifest line, which consists of a shampoo, conditioner, gel and serum, all carefully formulated to define and add volume to your curls.

Rëzo Hair Care, items starting at $21.95, rezohaircare.com

Erenzia Beauty

As the name implies, Erenzia Beauty honors our herencia—the rich, beautiful history of Latinidad.

Through a suite of vegan, cruelty-free beauty products filled with ingredients from our culture, like rice water, jojoba and cacao, Erenzia's goal is to celebrate Latinas and put them first.

This new brand established by Alina Gonzalez, Vanessa Ramos and Alex Pearl also seeks to unite Latinas behind our love for beauty and empower women through financial education and mentorship.